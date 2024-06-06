Julius Klein Diamonds Renews Internship Program with GIA and WJA, Welcomes AGS
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julius Klein Diamonds is excited to announce the renewal of its highly successful internship program for 2024. Building on the success of last year, the company is proud to continue its partnership with the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and the Women's Jewelry Association (WJA).
Julius Klein Diamonds (JKD) is delighted to announce its recent partnership with the American Gem Society (AGS) as this year’s addition to the program. This collaboration aims to expand internship opportunities and reach another sector of the industry.
"Internships offer a unique and valuable chance for our members to gain insights into different aspects of the industry. The program provided by Julius Klein Diamonds will enhance participants' skills and knowledge, significantly increasing their contributions to the business." – Katherine Bodoh, CEO, AGS
The program offers members of AGS a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience and valuable insights into the world of diamonds, gemology, jewelry manufacturing and design. Interns will have the chance to work alongside industry experts, participate in educational workshops, and engage in real-world projects that will enhance their skills and knowledge.
"We are thrilled to extend our internship program for another year and to welcome the American Gem Society as a new partner," said Mark Klein, Vice President of Julius Klein Diamonds. "Expanding this program with AGS is a special opportunity as it aligns so well with the core of AGS, that we are one community and that opportunity to collaborate and expand our education, knowledge and experience is always important no matter what stage you are in your gem journey."
The internship program is open to all AGS members. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through www.juliuskleininternship.com.
About Julius Klein Diamonds:
Julius Klein Diamonds is a renowned diamond and jewelry manufacturer based in New York City. With a legacy spanning generations, the company is committed to excellence in craftsmanship, innovation, and ethical sourcing practices. Julius Klein Diamonds is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of talent in the jewelry industry through its internship program and educational initiatives.
For more news and information about Julius Klein Diamonds, check out their website.
Media Relations
Julius Klein Diamonds (JKD) is delighted to announce its recent partnership with the American Gem Society (AGS) as this year’s addition to the program. This collaboration aims to expand internship opportunities and reach another sector of the industry.
"Internships offer a unique and valuable chance for our members to gain insights into different aspects of the industry. The program provided by Julius Klein Diamonds will enhance participants' skills and knowledge, significantly increasing their contributions to the business." – Katherine Bodoh, CEO, AGS
The program offers members of AGS a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience and valuable insights into the world of diamonds, gemology, jewelry manufacturing and design. Interns will have the chance to work alongside industry experts, participate in educational workshops, and engage in real-world projects that will enhance their skills and knowledge.
"We are thrilled to extend our internship program for another year and to welcome the American Gem Society as a new partner," said Mark Klein, Vice President of Julius Klein Diamonds. "Expanding this program with AGS is a special opportunity as it aligns so well with the core of AGS, that we are one community and that opportunity to collaborate and expand our education, knowledge and experience is always important no matter what stage you are in your gem journey."
The internship program is open to all AGS members. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through www.juliuskleininternship.com.
About Julius Klein Diamonds:
Julius Klein Diamonds is a renowned diamond and jewelry manufacturer based in New York City. With a legacy spanning generations, the company is committed to excellence in craftsmanship, innovation, and ethical sourcing practices. Julius Klein Diamonds is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of talent in the jewelry industry through its internship program and educational initiatives.
For more news and information about Julius Klein Diamonds, check out their website.
Media Relations
Julius Klein Diamonds
email us here