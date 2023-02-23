Julius Klein Diamonds Launches Innovative B2B Jewelry Showroom in New York City
Leading diamond company, Julius Klein Diamonds has announced the launch of its new B2B showroom to offer retailers the ultimate jewelry experience.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julius Klein Diamonds (JKD), a leading diamond company with a 75-year legacy of providing high-quality diamonds to retailers, is proud to announce the launch of its new B2B jewelry showroom in its recently relocated office.
This cutting-edge showroom offers retail partners a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage with the finest diamonds and jewelry in an immersive experience. Julius Klein, the visionary behind the Julius Klein Group, once stated that purchasing the ideal diamond is not a simple act of buying, but an unforgettable journey of finding the one.
The state-of-the-art showroom is equipped with advanced technology and a perfect balance of LED and natural lighting, allowing retailers to admire the full splendor and radiance of each piece, both in and out of the showcase display. The showroom's 40-foot terrace affords breathtaking views of the midtown Manhattan skyline, elevating the experience for visiting retailers.
JKD is committed to sustainability, and the construction of the new showroom was no exception. The company prioritized environmentally friendly energy and lighting sources and utilized only local U.S. contractors for the project. "Our goal is to bring JKD and our retail partners to the forefront of success for a hundred years and beyond," says Mark Klein, Vice President of Julius Klein Diamonds, "as we work towards the establishment of a fourth generation of diamantaires."
Established in 1948, Julius Klein Diamonds has always valued its rich history while incorporating cutting-edge practices to create the best in diamond jewelry. The company maintains a thriving e-commerce platform and leverages the expertise of Master Cutters who have contributed to Julius Klein Diamonds for generations. JKD sources diamonds from all over the world to ensure the highest quality and is dedicated to working with independent retailers.
For more information, please contact: info@juliusklein.com
About Julius Klein Diamonds:
Julius Klein Diamonds is a leading diamond company with a 75-year history of providing high-quality diamonds to retailers. Established in 1948, the company blends tradition and innovation to create the best in diamond jewelry. Julius Klein Diamonds works with independent retailers and sources diamonds from all over the world to ensure the highest quality.
For more information on Julius Klein Diamonds, you can visit their website at https://www.juliusklein.com/
