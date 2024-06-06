Survivor of Sexual Assault Seeks Answers and Healing in Powerful New Memoir

A gripping, provocative memoir tracing the intimate details of Len Prazych’s complicated relationships with his two fathers: his biological one and the priest who molested him when he was just 11 years old. Author Len Prazych

Len Prazych breaks his own 50-year silence in My Fathers: Letters of Healing on a Quest for the Truth.

I’m sharing my story to heal myself and to help heal others who may find some solace by reading my story and, perhaps, by sharing theirs.” — Len Prazych

CLIFTON PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Len Prazych kept a secret for 50 years. It was only after his father died in 2022 that he knew his story had to be told.

“I always thought that if my parents didn’t die before I published this memoir, then reading it would probably have killed them,” he writes. “Thankfully, I’ve been able to share my story before my secrets killed me.”

In his riveting, candid new book, My Fathers: Letters of Healing on a Quest for the Truth, Prazych shares a trove of intimate letters to his recently deceased father and one letter to his long-deceased priest in his attempt to come to terms with what really happened on a sweltering August night in 1971 in Bayonne, New Jersey, and the events of the morning after.

Prazych was an 11-year-old altar boy when a 15-second incident in his parents’ bedroom forever altered the course of his life and the trusting relationships he had with his two fathers: his biological one and the beloved parish priest who molested him.

“I was ‘the one who got away,’” Prazych explained. “I said something, and my abuser was gone. I’m sharing my story to heal myself and to help heal others who may find some solace by reading my story and, perhaps, by sharing theirs.”

Unlike salacious tales and tabloid headlines describing multiple incidents of horrific sexual abuse at the hands of priests, My Fathers is, ultimately, a story of hope born out of Prazych’s desire for understanding and healing.

Clear, respectful and virtually profanity-free, My Fathers will strike a personal chord with survivors of sexual abuse, their parents or guardians, and anyone appalled by the behaviors of predatory priests and the protection they’ve received in the past from the Catholic Church.

“It’s never too late to ‘say something,’ share your secret, help stop abusers, get justice where possible and make everyone aware so no one else, especially children, have to suffer sexual abuse and trauma,” Prazych added.

About the Author

Len Prazych has been a professional writer for most of his adult life, first as a freelancer, then as owner of his public relations, marketing and advertising company, then as editor-in-chief of a weekly trade magazine. He enjoyed a non-traditional education, earning both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York. He received his bachelor’s degree in psychology at age 35, then his master’s degree at 45 in the Psychology of Narrative, during which he researched and experienced the remarkable power of writing to heal physically and emotionally. Prazych’s thesis on writing therapy helped him through his divorce at age 47, as well as the experience he had when he was 11, which he shares in My Fathers: Letters of Healing on a Quest for the Truth, his first book. Born and raised in New Jersey, he now lives in upstate New York.

For more information, please visit https://lenprazych.com/, or connect with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/LenPrazych.Author) or Instagram (@lenprazych).

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/My-Fathers-Letters-Healing-Quest/dp/B0CJSVTH1Z/

My Fathers: Letters of Healing on a Quest for the Truth

ISBN-10: ‎1962204804

ISBN-13: ‎978-1962204804

Available from Amazon.com, BN.com and IngramSpark.com

