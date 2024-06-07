Here We Go Fitness Launches New Location in Queens, New York
Personal Training Studio Blends Individualized Fitness With a Community Atmosphere.
Here We Go Fitness is a haven for those seeking expert guidance, transformative results, and individual attention.”FOREST HILLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here We Go Fitness, an award-winning personal training facility in Forest Hills, proudly announces the grand opening of its expanded location at 105-25 Metropolitan Avenue. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 4pm on June 13th, with special membership sales and opportunities for anyone interested in kick-starting their fitness journey. The event highlights our philosophy of blending a community atmosphere with a personalized fitness experience, offering premium services tailored to meet individual health and wellness goals in a comfortable atmosphere.
Here We Go Fitness was voted Best Personal Trainer by the Queens community in the annual Best of the Boro competition. The founder and head trainer, Justin Yuen, says “what sets us apart from other gyms is that Here We Go Fitness is a haven for those seeking expert guidance, transformative results, and individual attention that you can only get with personal training; but in a family environment that you would find in your favorite community shops and eateries.” In an age where obesity, diabetes, and heart disease are the leading causes of chronic illness and mortality, Here We Go Fitness is on a mission to help anyone in the community looking to live a stronger, healthier lifestyle.
For more information or to schedule a FREE consultation, visit
https://www.herewegofitnessnyc.com
About Here We Go Fitness:
Here We Go Fitness provides personal fitness training and nutrition services in a safe, clean, and positive atmosphere. We guide clients on their journey to optimal health and wellness through comprehensive fitness programs designed to add muscle, reduce body fat, improve cardiovascular health, and achieve their peak physique. We deliver highly successful results for members of all ages and fitness levels.
105-25 Metropolitan Avenue
Forest Hills, NY 11375
https://www.herewegofitnessnyc.com/
Justin Yuen
Here We Go Fitness
+1 718-865-2739
info@herewegofitnessnyc.com
