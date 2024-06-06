Life Skills Online Summer Camp Free for Kids Ages 5-18
Seventy experts teach kids and teens 100 life skills in the free #LifeSkillsNow summer camp. They are a diverse group!
Kids Cook Real Food™ offers a free virtual summer camp with one hundred life skills workshops for kids and teens ages 5-18 and their parents June 24-28.
What are kids going to do this summer? Kids Cook Real Food™ offers a free virtual summer camp with one hundred life skills workshops for kids and teens ages 5-18 and their parents June 24-28. Experts in the fields of finance, entrepreneurship, organization, cooking, gardening, wellness and more created short 5-30 minute videos to give kids a quick taste of a variety of topics. These 70 experts give campers a “mission” in each workshop, an action step to implement in the real world. Families can enter to win 200 prizes valued at over $9,000 total by completing missions.
Over 50,000 Camper Families Served So Far
In 2020 Katie Kimball, founder of Kids Cook Real Food™, realized she could serve parents who were shocked by summer camp cancellations. She gave away her cooking class to 10,000 families for free. Campers’ excitement led to “summer camp” being a regular event at Kids Cook Real Food™. The #LifeSkillsNow version of camp began in 2022 serving 25,000 families; now in its third year Kimball expects 50,000 families to register for the complementary camp week.
This year’s 70 experts include regular CNBC and Fox News guest David Bahnsen, former TODAY Show parenting contributor Amy McCready, co-star of the National Geographic series The Great Human Race Dr. Bill Schindler, Money Saving Mom Crystal Paine, and many integrative pediatricians, bestselling authors, TEDx speakers, CEOs, Ph.Ds and more. Previous camper mom Jodi T. shared about #LifeSkillsNow: “My whole family LOVED this event! Very educational and informative! My friends even thanked me for telling them about it!”
In a world where one-third of college students can’t boil an egg and youth anxiety is at an all-time high, Kimball says, “Children need authentic skills to build confidence and agency, which are the ultimate anxiety antidotes.” Previous camp leader Lenore Skenazy, author of Free Range Kids and co-founder of the Let Grow Project with social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, says, “We have to get out of the mindset that only academics matter when it comes to learning.” She claims, “We’ve been fed the lie that our kids are in constant danger and can’t handle anything,” and calls skills like using sharp knives and woodworking tools “beneficial risks.” Every time your child does something that scares them a bit like climbing a tree or walking through the neighborhood alone, they dose themselves with a tiny bit of fear and it empowers them and builds up their tolerance for doing hard things.
According to learner.com, over 70% of students experience a decline in math skills over the summer, and students may lose up to two months of reading proficiency, often referred to as the summer slide. Skip the boring workbooks; real world applications like starting a business and keeping a ledger give kids ample opportunity to keep up their skills. The 2024 #LifeSkillsNow summer camp teaches academic soft skills as well, including effective notetaking, organizing schedules and projects with Trello, tools to reduce test anxiety, and how to plan ahead.
Families, grandparents, schools, homeschool groups, and churches can register now for free at https://kidscookrealfood.com/summercamp and receive 13 workshops to get started on right away while waiting for free camp week, June 24-28. All 100 skills are in the last FAQ on that page.
About Kids Cook Real Food™:
Kids Cook Real Food™ began helping families by teaching cooking skills to kids in 2016. Now having served over 100,000 families, the course was named the best online cooking class for kids by the Wall Street Journal. Founder and two-time TEDx speaker Katie Kimball says the mission of the organization is to connect families around healthy food and build confidence in the youth by teaching them to cook.
