MELTRIC® to Exhibit Switch-Rated Electrical Connection Solutions at FABTECH Canada 2024
MELTRIC® is participating in FABTECH Canada 2024 on June 11 – 13, 2024 in booth 10004.FRANKLIN, WISCONSIN, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELTRIC® is thrilled to announce its participation in FABTECH Canada 2024, taking place at the Toronto Congress Centre (South Building) on June 11 – 13, 2024. Attendees can find MELTRIC at booth 10004, where they will exhibit their full line of Switch-Rated plug and receptacle electrical connection solutions (https://meltric.com/solutions/welders).
FABTECH Canada is the premier event for the metal forming, fabrication, welding, and finishing industries. This biennial show offers a unique opportunity to engage with world-class suppliers, discover the latest industry products and developments, and find innovative tools and solutions to enhance productivity and efficiency.
MELTRIC specializes in Switch-Rated, CSA-listed plugs and receptacles that rethink how electrical connections are made in the metal fabricating industry. These all-in-one devices combine the safety of a switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle, making them ideal for high-demand environments. They enable quick and hassle-free equipment changeouts, without the need for an electrician or PPE.
Key features of MELTRIC’s electrical connection devices include:
•cCSAus Rated: Ensuring compliance with Canadian and U.S. safety standards.
•DECONTACTOR™ Technology: Featuring a dead-front safety shutter and arc flash chamber, allowing connections and disconnections under full load.
•Visual Verification of De-energization: Enhancing safety with clear visual indicators.
•Convenient Lockout/Tagout: Integrated directly on the device housing for easy compliance with safety protocols.
What sets MELTRIC’s devices apart in the metal fabricating industry is their robust construction. The electrical contacts are made of a silver-nickel alloy which, unlike pin and sleeve connectors, offers superior resistance to tarnishing and deformation. This ensures reliable operation and long-lasting performance, even in fast-paced and demanding environments.
MELTRIC’s devices are designed to exceed the standards of typical pin and sleeve connections, providing a durable and hassle-free solution for fabricating and welding equipment changeouts and equipment power distribution. Their rugged materials and innovative design make them the perfect choice for enhancing efficiency and safety in any fabrication setting.
Join MELTRIC at FABTECH Canada 2024 to explore how their advanced electrical connection solutions can transform your operations. For more information, visit booth 10004 or www.meltric.com. If you have further questions, please contact our marketing department at mail@meltric.com.
About MELTRIC®: MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of CSA-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.
Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/.
Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com
Grant Zwicke
MELTRIC® Corporation
+1 414-433-2766
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube