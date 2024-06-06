Dagsboro Angler Wins Annual Youth Fishing Tournament Second Year in a Row

Dozens of young anglers gathered at Lums Pond for a group photo at the annual Youth Fishing Tournament June 1. /DNREC photo

DNREC Announces Results of 38th Annual Event Introducing Youth to Fishing

2024 Youth Fishing Tournament champion Brody Spencer with Cpl. Billy Adkins

More than 300 youth anglers turned out on a perfect early summer day June 1 to cast their lines in the 38th annual Youth Fishing Tournament, hosted by the Delaware Natural Resources Police. Today, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the tournament winners at Ingrams Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County, and Lums Pond in New Castle County, as well as this year’s overall champion.

Tournament weighmasters onsite at each pond weighed catches for participants ages 4 through 15 as they competed for each county’s top catch and age group titles. Last year’s winner, Brody Spencer of Dagsboro, now age 12, repeated as tournament champion by catching 5.71 pounds of fish this year in Ingrams Pond in Sussex County.

This year’s overall statewide winner and county winners will be invited to a special trophy ceremony on Governor’s Day, Thursday, July 25, at the 2024 Delaware State Fair in Harrington. The Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament was established to introduce youth to the sport of fishing and to teach the catch-and-release approach to conservation.

New Castle County Winners

At Lums Pond in New Castle County, Brice Wise was the day’s overall winner with a total of 3.31 pounds of fish. The largest fish of the day was a 2.2-pound largemouth bass caught by Elena Pihouee, and the smallest fish, a tiny 4-gram pumpkinseed, was caught by McKenzie VanSant. Other New Castle County winners were:

NCC winner Brice Wise with Cpl. Bryan Whittington and Cpl. Michael Lano

Ages 4 through 7:

First place – Lillian Welch, 2.66 pounds

Second place – Caroline Jordan, 0.88 pounds

Third place – Jayson Troy, 0.80 pounds

Ages 8 through 11:

First place – Michael Hopkins, 2.94 pounds

Second place – Elena Pihouee, 2.65 pounds

Third place – LaRelle Williams Jr., 1.61 pounds

Ages 12 through 15:

First place – Aiden Kulac, 3.05 pounds

Second place – Alyssa Danz, 2.46 pounds

Third place – Tyler Harvell, 2.25 pounds

Kent County Winners

Thomas Sweeney-Jones was the overall winner at Akridge Scout Reservation, with 2.98 pounds of fish. The largest fish of the day was a 1.7-pound largemouth bass caught by Beau Lindale, and the smallest was a 11-gram bluegill, caught by Jocelyn Spear.

Kent winner Thomas Sweeney-Jones with Sr. Cpl. Thomas Passwaters and Cpl. Tyler McGovern

Ages 4 through 7:

First place – Beau Lindale, 2.84 pounds

Second place – Catalaya Andrews, 2.21 pounds

Third place – Greysen Figgs, 1.66 pounds

Ages 8 through 11:

First place – Collin Meisinger, 1.83 pounds

Second place – Gabriel Velazquez, 0.87 pounds

Third place – Windsor Stone, 0.67 pounds

Ages 12 through 15:

First place – Gianna Velazquez, 2.28 pounds

Second place – Dalton White, 1.79 pounds

Third place – John “JC” Kubovcik, 1.41 pounds

Sussex County Winners

The Sussex County winner was Brody Spencer, with 5.71 pounds of fish caught in Ingrams Pond. The largest fish of the day was a 1.1-pound catfish caught by Jack Wertz. The smallest fish caught at Ingrams was a tie: Tristan Whitt and Jilian Columna each caught bluegills weighing just 15 grams.

Sussex 4 to 7-year-old winner Piper Vannicol with Cpl. Billy Adkins

Ages 4 through 7:

First place – Piper Vannicol, 3.10 pounds

Second place – Tristen Wertz, 2.21 pounds

Third place – Tristan Whitt,1.55 pounds

Ages 8 through 11:

First place – Kaden Elliot, 2.47 pounds

Second place – Caden Timmons, 1.31 pounds

Third place – Wesley Whitt, 0.63 pounds

Ages 12 through 15:

First place – Cameron Garufi, 2.13 pounds

Second place – Jack Wertz, 2.10 pounds

Third place – Jerry Kemp, 1.69 pounds

