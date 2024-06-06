Film Screening of Bye Bye Tiberias

The Middle East Institute's Arts & Culture Center is pleased to present a screening of the acclaimed documentary BYE BYE TIBERIAS (2023) exploring the choices made by Emmy-nominated actress Hiam Abbas (Succession, Ramy, Blade Runner 2049) to leave behind her Palestinian village to pursue an acting career in Europe.

Directed by Abbas's daughter, Lina Soualem, the deeply personal documentary follows Abbas back to her village, where her daughter questions her chosen exile and the way the women in their family influenced their lives. Combining current and family footage with historical archives, the film portrays four generations of women who keep their legacy alive through the strength of their bonds, despite dispossession, exile and heartbreak.

The film screening is part of programming linked to MEI's current photo exhibition Louder Than Hearts, curated by Rania Matar, featuring the work of ten women photographers from the Arab World and Iran who capture the resilience and strength of women in the region. For more information on the exhibition please click here.

BYE BYE TIBERIAS (2023, 82 min- Arabic-French, English subtitles) was Palestine’s entry for Best International Feature in the 2024 Academy Awards. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival and has won several prizes.

The evening will begin with a 5:30pm gallery tour of the exhibitition, followed by light food and refreshments. The film screening will start at 6:30pm and includes a pre-recorded Q&A with the filmmaker.

Photo: A film by Lina Soualem featuring Hiam Abbas. France, Palestine, Belgium, Qatar | 2023 | 82 minutes French, Palestinian Arabic