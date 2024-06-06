Brandenberger Tree Care Professionals LLC Now Provides All Tree Care Services in Fort Wayne, IN

Brandenberger Tree Care Professionals LLC now offers comprehensive services, including pruning, removals, treatment, tree crown reduction, and stump grinding.

Auburn, IN, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandenberger Tree Care Professionals LLC, a company that has redefined tree care in Fort Wayne over the years, now offers all tree care services. The expansion aligns with the company’s dedication to helping clients improve property safety and promote biodiversity and sustainable landscaping practices.

One of the professional Tree Services in Fort Wayne is pruning. By professionally pruning trees, the company helps homeowners avoid diseases, increase sunlight and airflow, enhance safety, and improve aesthetics. While pruning, the team is committed to using alternative climbing methods and avoiding spurs, which often create wounds in trees, leading to infestations and infections.

Brandenberger Tree Care Professionals LLC is home to certified arborists who specialize in assessing trees and determining the most effective treatments. After inspections, which may entail visual inspections and structural assessment, the team recommends the best treatment for healthier trees. Depending on the results, they may recommend fertilization to improve root health, nutrient supply, or any other treatment to boost the trees’ health and resilience to diseases.

For homeowners with trees that have developed girdling roots, the company offers help. The treatment involves carefully removing and cutting girdling roots to restore proper growth and function. After the treatment, a tree’s nutrient and water intake are improved, as well as the tree’s structural stability.

If a tree is dying, dead, or suffering from severe diseases, the company professionally removes it. The Tree Removal in Angola IN is also available to homeowners with severely damaged trees, leaning trees, trees close to buildings and structures, and those causing damage on sidewalks and driveways. Regardless of the reason for wanting the tree removed, the company prioritizes safety. They use the right tools, equipment, and techniques to ensure the removal does not cause harm to people or properties.

Additionally, homeowners interested in planting high-quality trees can get assistance from Brandenberger Tree Care Professionals LLC. The professionals help clients handpick the right trees based on their needs and preferences. Afterward, they plant the selected trees following some of the best practices and industry guidelines.

Brandenberger Tree Care Professionals LLC also offers tree crown reduction, storm remediations, and tree support systems. These services are important in improving tree health and regrowth, supporting the weight of branches in mature trees, and maintaining stability. Like other tree services, the company gives each case a personalized approach and uses the most appropriate tools and techniques for quality outcomes.

About Brandenberger Tree Care Professionals LLC

Brandenberger Tree Care Professionals LLC helps homeowners keep their trees healthy by offering different services such as pruning, crown reduction, tree support systems, and treatments. The tree technicians also offer removal services, stump grinding, and storm remediations. In addition to quality services, the company prides itself on its professionalism and reliability, dedication to safety and compliance, and a team of highly qualified and certified arborists.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Brandenberger Tree Care Professionals LLC

Contact Person: Mason Brandenberger

Phone: 260-297-3844

Address: 6082 Co Rd 11A

City: Auburn

State: IN

Postal Code: 46706

Country: US

Website: https://brandenbergertcp.com/

