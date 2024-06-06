Empowering Innovators: UT Medical Center Hosts Epic Pivot's Design Thinking Bootcamp

Epic Pivot's Design Thinking Bootcamp hosted by UTMC

KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new collaboration, Epic Pivot and The University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC) are set to host a Design Thinking Bootcamp from November 12-14, aimed at championing innovation across multiple industries. This pioneering event is designed to arm professionals from healthcare and beyond with the premier innovation methodology that has propelled the success of global leaders like Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, Apple, and Google, among thousands of other renowned organizations. The bootcamp offers an unparalleled opportunity for professionals from all sectors to immerse themselves in Design Thinking—a method that prioritizes human-centered solutions to complex challenges. By focusing on the acute care nursing experience at UTMC, the program provides a real-world context that enhances learning and fosters the development of meaningful, cross-applicable solutions that promise to drive innovation not only in healthcare but in any professional setting.

Mark McComas, Partner at Epic Pivot, articulates the purpose of the bootcamp: "We're not just teaching a process; we're cultivating an innovation mindset that transcends industry boundaries. This bootcamp is tailor-made for all professionals who aspire to lead change and drive innovation within their organizations. By applying Design Thinking to the nursing experience, we're offering a powerful model for problem-solving that can be adapted to tackle a wide range of challenges, in healthcare and beyond."

The initiative reflects a shared vision between Epic Pivot and UTMC to nurture a culture of innovation that leverages diverse perspectives to address the pressing needs of society. The bootcamp is structured to encourage creative problem-solving, collaboration, and the practical application of Design Thinking principles, ensuring participants are well-equipped to initiate transformative projects within their own domains.

Dr. Sandy Leake, Chief Nursing Officer at UTMC, emphasizes a commitment to innovation: "Our participation in this bootcamp underscores UTMC's commitment to continual learning and improvement, not just for the betterment of our nurses and frontline healthcare workers but for every patient we serve and the broader region we support. Innovation, for us, is not just a strategy; it's a dedication to exploring how we can do more for those who give their all every day. This effort is a small part of our larger journey to provide the best care and support possible, recognizing the hard work and dedication of our healthcare team."

Attendees will conclude the bootcamp by showcasing their solutions to a panel of UTMC executives, offering a tangible pathway for the implementation of impactful ideas. This collaborative effort aims to demonstrate the efficacy of Design Thinking in creating actionable solutions that cater to the nuanced needs of different sectors, making it an essential tool for any professional committed to innovation.

About Epic Pivot: With over 15 years of experience, Epic Pivot stands at the forefront of innovation, insights, and strategy, helping organizations across the spectrum to navigate and excel in a changing world. Through a human-centered approach, Epic Pivot enables businesses to transform challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation.

About The University of Tennessee Medical Center: The mission of The University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC), a Magnet® recognized hospital also certified by The Joint Commission as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, is to serve through healing, education and discovery. UTMC is a 710-bed, not-for-profit academic medical center, with a regional network of primary care and specialty care physicians and practices as well as outpatient regional health centers and urgent care locations throughout its 21-county primary service area. The medical center, the region’s ACS-verified Level I Trauma Center and state designated regional perinatal referral center with a Level III private room NICU, is one of the largest employers in Knoxville. UTMC features nine Centers of Excellence, including the Brain & Spine Institute, Cancer Institute, Emergency & Trauma Center, Heart Lung Vascular Institute, Orthopaedic Institute, Center for Complex Medicine, Center for Perioperative Medicine, Primary Care Collaborative and Center for Women & Infants. Visit UTMedicalCenter.org for more information.

For registration and additional details about the Design Thinking Bootcamp, please visit epicpivot.com/bootcamp.