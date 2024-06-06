Submit Release
Potential Partnership Between OpenAI and Apple

Reports are surfacing about a potential partnership between OpenAI and Apple.

COLLINGWOOD , ONTARIO , CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of next week’s Worldwide Developers Conference, starting June 10th, 2024, there are multiple reports of a potential partnership between OpenAI and Apple.

Details on possible integrations from an OpenAI Apple partnership are still emerging.

According to Gizmodo, they could include integrating ChatGPT with Siri. This could enhance Siri's capabilities, offering users more sophisticated and intuitive interactions. There are also murmurs about the potential release of an Apple service that offers AI features, which users would be about to selectively opt into or opt out of.

As the latest on this potential partnership is released, updates with current news as well as a comprehensive list of OpenAI partnerships can be found here: https://originality.ai/blog/openai-partnerships

