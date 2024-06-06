Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,705 in the last 365 days.

DLNR News Release – Pololū Trail Closed Friday

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D. 
GOVERNOR 

 

DAWN CHANG 
CHAIRPERSON 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

  

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 5, 2024 

POLOLŪ TRAIL CLOSED FRIDAY IN HONOR OF TŪTŪ CHERYL SPROAT

(KOHALA, HAWAʻI) – The Pololū Trail will be closed temporarily on Friday, June 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This includes the limited parking area, which will be used for cultural and ceremonial protocols to honor the passing of Tūtū Cheryl Sproat, a pillar of the North Kohala community.

Tūtū Cheri was well-respected in the community and was an integral part of developing and assisting with the Pololū Trail Steward Program. She graciously allowed her home, adjacent to the trailhead at the end of the road, to be used by the stewards. She also volunteered her time as a trail steward, telling visitors stories of the area and sharing historic, black-and-white photos.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is asking for everyone’s patience and understanding as the community welcomes Tūtū Cheri home during this closure. 

# # #

RESOURCES 

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR) 

HD video – Pololū Valley Media Clips (May 19 and Aug 29, 2022):

https://vimeo.com/918017532

Photographs – Pololū Valley Steward Program (May 19, 2022):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qp8fw13u4gt59o0/AAB0toJwK7HOrrh2BT4Yv5XLa?st=j7ie319k&dl=0

 

Media Contact: 

Patti Jette
Communications Specialist
808-587-0396
[email protected] 

You just read:

DLNR News Release – Pololū Trail Closed Friday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more