News Release – Trace Amounts of Chromium Detected in Laupāhoehoe-Kapehu System
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 5, 2024 24-074
TRACE AMOUNTS OF CHROMIUM DETECTED IN LAUPĀHOEHOE-KAPEHU SYSTEM
HONOLULU – Trace amounts of chromium have been detected for the first time in water samples collected at the Laupāhoehoe P-2 Well, which is part of the County of Hawai‘i Department of Water Supply’s (HDWS) Laupāhoehoe-Kapehu system (Public Water System HI0000102) and serves the Laupāhoehoe area of Hawaiʻi Island.
Chromium was detected in samples collected on March 4, and April 15, 2024. HDWS notified Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) of the initial detection on May 2, 2024. The detected chromium levels ranged from 1.4 to 2.42 parts per billion (ppb) and were below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for chromium of 100 parts per billion (ppb).
The presence of chromium in the sample is attributed to the discharge from steel and pulp mills; and/or the erosion of natural deposits.
To date, the Laupāhoehoe-Kapehu water system is and continues to be in compliance with federal and state chromium standards for drinking water.
