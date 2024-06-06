Mitochondrial lipidomes are tissue specific - low cholesterol contents relate to UCP1 activity

(I) A practicable mitochondria isolation procedure was established using murine BAT and liver. Enrichment and purity were tested by a full proteome analysis and immunoblotting of marker proteins. (II) The lipidome of mitochondria isolated from BAT, liver, skeletal muscle and white adipose tissue (WAT) was quantified, unveiling that BAT mitochondria contain almost exclusively GPL, but little or no cholesterol, leading to a GPL/FC ratio of ∼50 (2% FC). (III) To strengthen these findings, machine learning was applied as an independent approach for data analysis. We found that mitochondrial PC and FC contents allow prediction of their tissue origin for unknown samples and that the GPL/FC ratio can be associated with adipose tissue browning. (IV) To prove the physiological relevance of the BAT-specific lipidomic environment, UCP1 activity, relevant for thermogenic function, was analyzed in isolated BAT mitochondria incubated with donor vesicle preparations containing different amounts of PC and FC; and in primary brown adipocytes, in which steroidogenic acute regulatory protein (STARD) 3 (also known as metastatic lymph node 64 protein, MLN64), facilitating mitochondrial FC import ( Elustondo et al, 2017 ), was manipulated.

Until now, it has been largely unclear whether organelle lipid architectures systematically differ between organs, although implied by the fundamental biological maxim “structure subserves function.” Mitochondria are the provider of cellular energy from aerobic respiration in all tissues. Those present in brown adipose tissue (BAT) contain immense amounts (∼8% of total mitochondrial protein) of uncoupling protein (UCP) 1, which enables them to efficiently convert chemical energy stored as triglycerides into heat; a process called non-shivering thermogenesis ( Lin & Klingenberg, 1980 ; Rousset et al, 2004 ). UCP1 creates a proton leak in the inner mitochondrial membrane (IMM), which dissipates the proton motive force. It is induced by free fatty acids, which are released after stimulation with beta-adrenergic agonists, such as norepinephrine generated at cold exposure ( Cannon & Nedergaard, 2004 ), and inhibited by purine nucleotides such as GDP ( Porter, 2017 ). To ask if cellular respiration or thermogenic function requires a specific lipidomic environment, we applied the following experimental strategy:

Results

Mitochondrial lipidomes, particularly their phosphatidylcholine and free cholesterol contents, are tissue specific To test whether the lipidomic composition of liver and BAT mitochondria differs, a comprehensive quantitative lipidomic analysis was performed using high-resolution mass spectrometry (HR-MS) and tandem mass spectrometry (QQQ), including glycerophospholipids (GPL: PC, phosphatidylcholine; PE, phosphatidylethanolamine; PE P, PE-based plasmalogens; PI, phosphatidylinositol; PS, phosphatidylserine; cardiolipin, CL), sphingolipids (SL: SM, sphingomyelin; Cer, ceramide; Hex-Cer, hexosylceramide), glycerolipids (GL: DG, diglycerides; TG, triglycerides), and sterols (ST: FC, free cholesterol; CE, cholesteryl ester). In total, 275 lipid species were quantified. The lipidomic composition of pMito and cMito was very similar (R2 > 0.97, rho > 0.83) (Fig 1H and P). Moreover, the isolation of cMito requires far fewer animals (five mice per sample) than for pMito preparations (15 mice per sample) and is less time-consuming, which is relevant considering the respiratory capacity of mitochondria. For these reasons, mitochondria isolated by differential centrifugation (cMito) were used for further investigations. A 2.4-fold higher total lipid content (related to protein) was found in mitochondria isolated from liver compared to BAT, and between 85% (liver) and 90% (BAT) were GPL (Fig 2A). PC, PI, PS levels were lower in BAT, as well as the SL (0.8–2.6% of total lipids) Cer, Hex-Cer, and SM. CL (3–10% of total lipids), TG and DG concentrations were similar. Surprisingly, BAT mitochondria contained almost no FC. The levels of 39 GPL lipid species were significantly different between the two groups (Fig 2D). BAT comprised less GPL species with highly unsaturated acyl chains (>3 DB), including PC 38:5, PC38:6, PE38:6, PI 38:5, PI38:6, PI40:5, PS 40:5 (Figs 2D and S2A–L). Figure 2. The mitochondrial lipidome including GPL and FC of BAT mitochondria significantly differs to those of the liver, WAT, and muscle. (A) Lipid class composition of mitochondria from BAT (n = 7) versus liver (n = 4). (B) BAT (n = 3) versus eWAT (n = 3). (C) BAT (n = 3) versus skeletal muscle (n = 3). Volcano plots show significant differences (−Log 10 [P-value]) of log 2 fold change in lipid classes. Orange dots indicate lipid species significantly decreased in BAT and blue dots indicate lipid species significantly increased in BAT; Stacked barplots show total lipid levels and distribution into SL, GL, Sterols, and GPL (means); Barplots show lipid class compositions (means +SD), *P < 0.01 after FDR correction. (D) GPL species and FC composition of mitochondria from BAT (n = 7) versus liver (n = 4). (E) BAT (n = 3) versus eWAT (n = 3). (F) BAT (n = 3) versus skeletal muscle (n = 3); Volcano plots show significant differences (−Log 10 [P-value]) of log 2 fold change in GPL species and FC. Each dot represents a specific lipid species and the color indicates to which lipid class it belongs; Stacked barplots show distribution of saturation in GPL as number of double bonds (means); Barplots show PC species composition (means ± SD), *P < 0.01 after FDR correction. (G) GPL/FC. (H) PC/FC. (I) PE/FC. Calculated from all analyzed mitochondria samples of BAT (n = 10), liver (n = 4), muscle (n = 3) and eWAT (n = 3); GPL included PC, PC O, PE, PE P, PS, PI, PG; Shown are means ± SD, *P < 0.01 indicates a significant difference relative to BAT, determined using a two-sided t test. Each mitochondrial sample was isolated from tissue pooled of n = 5 mice. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S2. The mitochondrial lipid species profiles including PC O, PE, PE P, PG, PI, PS, CL, SM, and TG of BAT mitochondria significantly differ to those of liver. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L) Lipid species composition of mitochondria from BAT (n = 7) versus liver (n = 4). (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L) PC O (A), PE (B), PE P (C), PG (D), PI (E), PS (F), CL (G), Cer (H), Hex-Cer (I), SM (J), DG (K), and TG (L). Shown are means ± SD, *P < 0.01 indicates a significant difference relative to BAT, determined using a two-sided t test. Each mitochondrial sample was isolated from tissue pooled of n = 5 mice. To ask whether these lipid profiles are specific for BAT mitochondria and to validate our findings, mitochondria isolated from a new set of BAT samples were analyzed and compared with epididymal WAT (eWAT) and muscle. Here, we focused on the differentially regulated lipid classes FC, GPL (PC, PE, PI, PS), and SL (Cer, Hex-Cer, SM). In contrast to liver samples, GPL levels, that is, PC and PE, were lower (Fig 2B and C) but more unsaturated (more DB > 5) (Figs 2E and F and S3A–J and S4A–J) in eWAT and muscle compared to BAT. Whereas FC contents of muscle mitochondria were in the range between liver and BAT, those purified from eWAT contained sixfold higher amounts of FC (equivalent to 37% of all analyzed lipids) than BAT (Fig 2B and C). A Western blot analysis of ER, MAM, and mitochondrial marker proteins suggests that WAT mitochondria have the same purity as those isolated from BAT (Fig S5A–C). Furthermore, it shows that the plasma membrane, which is the FC-richest organelle (van Meer et al, 2008) (Table S1), contaminates WAT and BAT isolates to similar degrees (Fig S5D). Figure S3. The mitochondrial lipid species profiles including PC O, PE, PE P, PG, PI, PS, Cer, and SM of BAT mitochondria significantly differ to those of eWAT. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J) Lipid species composition of mitochondria from BAT (n = 3) versus eWAT (n = 3). (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J) PC O (A), PE (B), PE P (C), PG (D), PI (E), PS (F), Cer (G), Hex-Cer (H), SM (I), CE (J). Shown are means ± SD, *P < 0.01 indicates a significant difference relative to BAT, determined using a two-sided t test. Each mitochondrial sample was isolated from tissue pooled of n = 5 mice. Figure S4. The mitochondrial lipid species profiles including PC O, PE, PE P, PG, PI, and PS of BAT mitochondria significantly differ to those of skeletal muscle. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J) Lipid species composition of mitochondria from BAT (n = 3) versus skeletal muscle (n = 3). (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J) PC O (A), PE (B), PE P (C), PG (D), PI (E), PS (F), Cer (G), Hex-Cer (H), SM (I), CE (J). Shown are means ± SD, *P < 0.01 indicates a significant difference relative to BAT, determined using a two-sided t test. Each mitochondrial sample was isolated from tissue pooled of n = 5 mice. Figure S5. Western Blot analyses showing that cMito preparations of WAT and BAT have similar purities. (A, B, C, D) Protein levels of Cyt C (A), IP3R and Calreticulin (B), FACL4 (C), and Na+/K+-ATPase (D) as organelle markers for mitochondria, ER, MAM, and plasma membrane in eWAT, iWAT and BAT and thereof isolated mitochondria. Each mitochondrial sample was isolated from tissue pooled of n = 5 mice. The protein’s signal intensities were determined using the Image Studio Lite Quantification Software after background correction. Together, mitochondria isolated from various tissues differed significantly in their lipidomic composition. Those purified from liver and eWAT had significantly higher amounts of FC, whereas total amounts of the major GPL PC and PE were lower in eWAT and muscle samples compared to BAT. The GPL/FC, PC/FC, and PE/FC ratios were almost 50-fold higher in BAT mitochondria than in those of eWAT (Fig 2G–I).

A BAT-specific lipid signature comprising phosphatidylcholine and cholesterol predicts the tissue origin of mitochondria and can be related to adipose tissue browning To further strengthen our findings and to reduce our large set of lipids to candidates specifically enriched in BAT, we applied machine learning. Therefore, we ran three models based on Random Forest (RF) allowing a precise classification of observations (= lipid species) into categories (= tissue origin of mitochondrial samples). RF is a supervised decision tree learning procedure that can handle large numbers of variables at small sample sizes without overfitting (Breiman, 2001; Biau, 2012). First, a RF model was applied using GPL species (PC, PC O, PE, PE P, PG, PI, PS) and FC (in total: 94 lipid species) obtained from a subset of liver, muscle, BAT, and eWAT samples as input for variable reduction and selection. The top three lipid species most effectively classifying our samples were (1) PC 38:2, (2) FC, (3) PE P-16:0/22:6 (Table S2). Next, we trained two models that differed by using either the top (A) three or (B) two lipid species for sample classification. Classification based on both models was not only effective on our samples from the training set with high sensitivity and specificity (receiver operator characteristic - area under the curve: (A) 0.932, (B) 0.927), but also on an independent sample set consisting of BAT, WAT, and liver samples for verification (Fig 3A–D). Both models performed similarly, with a slightly higher verification Receiver operator characteristic area under the curve for the model with two variables (0.856 versus 0.809). All three sample types (BAT, eWAT, liver; muscle data were not available for verification) could be clearly classified, although classification probabilities were higher for BAT and WAT mitochondrial preparations than for liver (Fig 3C and D). Figure 3. A BAT-specific lipid signature comprising PC38:2 and FC as well as the GPL/FC ratio can be related to adipose tissue browning. (A, B) ROC curves of prediction models based on Random Forest (RF) containing either three lipid species (PC38:2, FC, PE P 16:0/22/6) (A) or 2 lipid species (PC38:2, FC) (B) for training (BAT, n = 6; liver, n = 3; eWAT, n = 3; muscle, n = 3) and verification (liver, n = 11; BAT, n = 7; eWAT n = 6; muscle was not tested) sample sets. (C, D) Classification probabilities, which indicate the individual prediction confidences for BAT, eWAT, the liver and muscle, of both models tested on the verification sample sets. A score of 1 equals to 100% confidence. Shown are the means. (E, F) Classification probabilities of the models tested on a new set of mitochondria isolated from eWAT, iWAT, and BAT of mice housed at 4°C, 23°C, and 30°C of n = 3 per condition. Shown are means. iWAT was not part of the training sample set and, hence, cannot be predicted as such. g, FC, h, PC 38:2, i, PE P 16:0/22:6, j, GPL, k, GPL/FC ratio in BAT, iWAT and eWAT mitochondria from mice housed at 23°C. (E, F) Samples are identical to those used in (E, F); Shown are means of n = 3 ± SD. (L, M, N, O, P) Correlation of FC, (m) PC 38:2, (N) PE P 16:0/22:6, (O) GPL, and (P) GPL/FC from BAT mitochondria with mice housing temperatures. R2 indicate Pearson’s correlation coefficients. (Q) GPL composition of BAT mitochondria from mice housed at 4°C, 23°C, and 30°C. Shown are means ± SD of three mice. (R) Labeling strategy to quantify de novo PC and PE synthesis in mice. PE (D4) to PC (D4) conversion was not detected in adipose tissue. (S, T) PC (D9), (T) PE (D4) levels detected 2 h after i.p. injection of choline (D9) and ethanolamine (D4) in BAT, iWAT, and eWAT of n = 3 mice housed at 23°C. Associated samples originating from the identical mouse are linked by dashed lines. (U) mRNA expression of cholesterol synthesis genes in BAT (n = 8), iWAT (n = 7), and eWAT (n = 8) from mice housed at 23°C. Shown are means ± SD. (G, H, I, J, K, Q, S, T) *P < 0.01, #P < 0.05 indicate a significant difference relative to BAT 23°C (cMito, (G, H, I, J, K)), BAT 4°C (cMito, (Q)), or BAT 23°C (S, T); determined using a two-sided t test. Each mitochondrial sample was isolated from tissue pooled of n = 5 mice. Source data are available for this figure. Finally, both RF models were tested on lipidomic data obtained from mitochondria purified from adipose tissue of mice housed at 4°C, 23°C or 30°C for 1 wk to either promote or antagonize adipose tissue browning. In addition to eWAT and BAT, mitochondria were also isolated from inguinal WAT (iWAT) containing white and brite (also called beige) adipocytes with a mixed phenotype between white and brown adipocytes (Wu et al, 2012; Rosenwald et al, 2013). The browning capacity of iWAT is lower as it is in BAT, but higher as it is in eWAT. At 30°C, the prediction probabilities of all analyzed samples for BAT decreased, whereas at 4°C the prediction probabilities for WAT decreased, with both models (Fig 3E and F). Mitochondria purified from iWAT were not part of the training sample set and, hence, cannot be predicted as such. They were classified as originating from liver (Model B, two lipid species), or either liver or eWAT (Model A, three lipid species) depending on the housing temperature. With rising temperatures from 4°C to 30°C, the classification probabilities of iWAT to be eWAT increased, and to be BAT decreased, respectively. These findings confirm that the different mitochondria types most significantly differentiate in their FC and PC contents. Furthermore, they show that these two lipids are sufficient to predict the tissue origin of mitochondrial preparations from eWAT and BAT. Mitochondrial FC levels differed dramatically between all three adipose tissue depots of mice housed at room temperature (23°C) (Fig 3G and I). The abundance of PC 38:2 and the total GPL content were ∼twofold elevated in BAT mitochondria compared with WAT (Fig 3H and J) and correlated with decreasing mice housing temperatures (Fig 3M and O), adipose tissue browning, respectively. The concentration of PE P 16:0/22:6 (only included in model A) negatively correlated with adipose tissue browning capacity (Fig 3I and N). Most importantly, the GPL/FC ratio was ∼20-fold higher in mitochondria from BAT than from iWAT or eWAT (Fig 3K and P), and total GPL levels could be associated with adipose tissue browning (Fig 3O).

GPL de novo synthesis capacity is higher in brown than in WAT PC and PE made up 86% of total GPL and were elevated in BAT mitochondria originating from mice housed at 4°C compared with 23°C or 30°C (Fig 3Q). Thus, we next asked whether BAT and WAT have differential de novo synthesis capacities for PC and PE. Therefore, mice (housed at 23°C) were intraperitoneally (i.p.) injected with choline (D9) and ethanolamine (D4) for 2 h before quantifying their incorporation into GPL in adipose tissue (Fig 3R). We found threefold higher PC (D9) and PE (D4) levels in BAT compared to the eWAT and iWAT (Fig 3S and T), suggesting that the high GPL/FC ratio determined in BAT is driven by a higher de novo PC and PE synthesis. We conclude that cholesterol synthesis is similar in WAT and BAT, as the mRNA expression of related enzymes was comparable between these tissues (Fig 3U).

UCP1 function depends on STARD3-mediated cholesterol import into mitochondria in brown adipocytes Steroidogenic acute regulatory protein (STARD) 3 facilitates cholesterol import into mitochondria (Elustondo et al, 2017). Thus, we asked if modulation of STARD3, which is expressed at significant but not different levels in murine WAT and BAT (Fig 5A), affects UCP1 activity in primary brown adipocytes. The following mitochondrial bioenergetics profile was determined in intact cells using microplate-based respirometry (Fig 5B) (Schweizer et al, 2019): (1) basal respiration; (2) basal uncoupled respiration after blocking ATP synthase with oligo; (3) induction of UCP1 by addition of isoproterenol (ISO) as beta-adrenergic agonist; (4) assessment of the maximal respiratory capacity by using carbonyl cyanide 4-(trifluoromethoxy) phenylhydrazone (FCCP) as uncoupling agent; (5) non-mitochondrial O 2 consumption applying antimycin A (Anti A). UCP1 activity was calculated by subtraction of the OCR determined at (2) (basal uncoupled respiration, Oligo) from the OCR at (3) (UCP1 induction, ISO). Figure 5. UCP1 function depends on STARD3-mediated cholesterol import and the dietary fat content. (A) STARD3 mRNA expression in BAT (n = 8), iWAT (n = 7), and eWAT (n = 8) from WT animals. (B) Microplate-based respirometry assay applied to profile UCP1 activity in primary brown adipocytes. The oxygen consumption rate (OCR) was measured at (1) basal conditions, after injections of (2) oligomycin (Complex V inhibition), (3) ISO (UCP1 induction), (4) FCCP (maximal O 2 consumption), and (5) antimycin A (inhibition of electron transport chain). (B, C, D, E, F, G) STARD3 mRNA expression (n = 3), (D) Mitochondrial bioenergetics (n = 19), measured with the assay described in (B, E) UCP1 activity calculated by subtraction of the OCR at (2) (Oligo) from (3) (ISO), determined in (D) (n = 19), (F) FC (n = 3) and (G), GPL/FC (n = 3) of WT primary brown adipocytes overexpressing (OE) STARD3 and thereof isolated mitochondria. (H) STARD3 mRNA expression (n = 3). (I) Mitochondrial bioenergetics (n = 10–12). (J) UCP1 activity (n = 10–12). (K, L) FC (n = 3) and (L), GPL/FC (n = 3) of WT primary brown adipocytes treated with siRNA against STARD3 and thereof isolated mitochondria. (M) STARD3 mRNA expression (n = 3). (N, O) Mitochondrial bioenergetics (n = 5–6) and (O), UCP1 activity (n = 5–6) of UCP1 KO primary brown adipocytes treated with siRNA against STARD3. (P) High-resolution respirometry assay to profile UCP1 activity in mitochondria isolated from BAT of mice used in the dietary intervention experiments (control or HFD for 14 d). OCR was measured after injections of (1) Pyr and Mal (complex I substrates), (2) G3P (to fuel electron transport chain and UCP1 activity) and (3) GDP (to inhibit UCP1 activity). (Q) Body weight (n = 10). (R) O 2 flux after applying the UCP1 assay described in p (n = 8). (S) UCP1 activity calculated by subtraction of the O 2 flux at (3) (GDP) from (2) (G3P) determined in r (n = 8). (T) Lipid class composition (n = 5–6). (U) PC/FC and GPL/FC of mitochondria isolated from BAT of mice fed a control or HFD for 14 d. Shown are means ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 indicate a significant difference determined using a two-sided t test. Each mitochondrial sample was isolated from tissue pooled of n = 5 mice. SDs for panels (D, I, N) are partly too small to be visible. They can be found in the Source Data. Source data are available for this figure. Lentiviral overexpression of STARD3 (elevating mitochondrial FC contents and lowering GPL/FC) reduced the UCP1-dependent OCR by 1.8-fold (Fig 5C–G). In agreement, its knockdown using RNAi (lowering mitochondrial FC contents and elevating GPL/FC) enhanced UCP1-mediated respiration and activity 2.2-fold (Fig 5H–L). In brown adipocytes originating from UCP1 knockout animals, silencing of STARD3 did not affect OCR after beta-adrenergic stimulation with ISO (Fig 5M–O), verifying that STARD3-mediated FC transport can be linked to UCP1-dependent uncoupled respiration.