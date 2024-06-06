Nono induces Gadd45b to mediate DNA repair

(A) Imaging (left) and quantitation (right) of 5-ethynyl uridine (EU)–labelled nascent transcripts. n, number of cells. (B) CTD S5P CUT&RUN-seq metagene plots for transcription start sites (TSSs) of the top 1,000 highly expressed genes in the absence or presence of Nono (left) or upon etoposide incubation (right) IgG, immunoglobulin, background. (C) Browser tracks (left) and quantitation (right) depicting CTD S5P CUT&RUN-seq reads at the Actb locus. Red box, promoter area. (D) Manual ChIP detecting CTD S5P occupancy at the Actb locus using site-specific primers. n, number of biological replicates. */**, P-value < 0.05/<0.001; two-tailed t test. Error bar, mean ± SD.

NONO stimulates the formation of transcriptionally active bimolecular condensates in vitro and colocalises with RNAPII in vivo ( Lewis et al, 2023 ; Zhang et al, 2023 ). To approach the role of murine Nono in KP lung cancer cells, we used the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and created the monoclonal Nono knockout cell line KPN. The absence of Nono expression was confirmed by immunoblotting and confocal imaging ( Fig S1A and B ). We wished to test whether Nono deletion alters RNAPII activity in response to DNA damage. We incubated KP or KPN cells in the presence or absence of the topoisomerase II inhibitor etoposide, and assessed RNA synthesis globally by confocal imaging of nascent transcripts that were pulse-labelled with 5-ethynyl uridine (EU) ( Fig 1A ). We observed a partial reduction in EU signals upon etoposide treatment in KP cells, which was more distinct in KPN cells. Next, we investigated RNAPII promoter occupancy and performed CUT&RUN-seq with an antibody that selectively recognises serine-5 phosphorylated residues of the RNAPII carboxy-terminal domain (CTD S5P). Indeed, combining Nono deletion with etoposide treatment significantly reduced CTD S5P occupancy at highly expressed genes, but had no impact in untreated cells ( Fig 1B ). This phenotype was confirmed by visual inspection of browser tracks at a subset of highly expressed genes like Actb ( Fig 1C ). To validate CUT&RUN-seq data, we performed manual chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) and confirmed a partial loss of CTD S5P occupancy at the Actb promoter region upon combining Nono deletion with etoposide treatment ( Fig 1D ). Thus, Nono stimulates RNAPII activity and CTD S5P promoter occupancy upon etoposide treatment.

(A, B, C) Immunoblots detecting Nono and γH2A.X from whole-cell lysates upon treatment with etoposide (A) or bleomycin (B), or upon transient transfection of mCherry-tagged human NONO (C). Vinculin, loading control; asterisk, unspecific; IB, immunoblot. (C, D) Quantitation of γH2A.X levels from (C). n, number of biological replicates. (E, F) Imaging (top) and quantitation (bottom) of 53BP1 (E) or γH2A.X (F). n, number of cells. */**, P-value < 0.05/<0.001; two-tailed t test. Error bar, mean ± SD.

Next, we wished to test the impact of Nono deletion on the recognition and repair of DSBs. We used etoposide incubation kinetics and compared the level of γH2A.X signals in KP and KPN cells ( Fig 3A ). We found that Nono deletion increased the amount of etoposide-induced γH2A.X levels twofold to threefold and also delayed the clearance of γH2A.X upon chase. The delayed clearance of γH2A.X levels could also be confirmed upon chasing bleomycin treatment ( Fig 3B ). Importantly, γH2A.X levels could partially be rescued by complementation with ectopically expressed mCherry-tagged human NONO ( Fig 3C and D ). Next, we used confocal imaging of the DSB marker 53BP1 to compare the formation of etoposide-induced DSB foci in KP and KPN cells. We observed that the number of KPN cells that displayed persistent 53BP1-positive staining was significantly increased in KPN cells upon chasing etoposide treatment ( Fig 3E ). A similar phenotype was detected upon staining for γH2A.X-positive foci, which were elevated in KPN cells both after etoposide incubation and chase ( Fig 3F ). We conclude that Nono promotes efficient DSBR in KP cells.

We could recently show that the DDR triggers NONO nucleolar relocalisation to detain aberrant, intron-containing pre-mRNA transcripts, thereby promoting genome stability in U2OS cells upon etoposide treatment ( Trifault et al, 2022 , 2024 ). To assess whether the etoposide-induced defects in RNAPII activity and promoter occupancy in Nono-deficient KP cells correlate with genome instability, we compared the amount of broken chromatin in KP and KPN cells upon treatment with etoposide and other cytotoxic drugs by neutral comet assays ( Fig 2A ). Although etoposide treatment or Nono deletion alone induced modest appearance of DNA tails, we found more prominent DNA damage in a subset of etoposide-treated KPN cells. Nono-deficient KP cells were also hypersensitive to treatment with the radiomimetic drug bleomycin, but not to treatment with the DNA interstrand crosslinker cisplatin. Next, we applied DNA damage in situ ligation followed by the proximity ligation assay (DI-PLA), a method that uses ligation of a biotinylated DNA linker to blunted DSBs to detect persistent DNA damage as PLA foci in single cells ( Galbiati et al, 2017 ). To perform DI-PLAs, we combined a biotin antibody with an antibody that recognises the DNA damage marker ser-139 phosphorylated histone H2A.X variant (γH2A.X), and quantified the number of dots per nucleus by confocal imaging ( Fig 2B ). Stratification revealed that the treatment with etoposide significantly increased the number of cells that were positive for DI-PLA signals, but reduced the number of KP cells without DI-PLA dots. Strikingly, this phenotype was elevated in Nono-deficient KP cells. We conclude that the deletion of Nono hypersensitises KP cells to DSB-inducing drugs.

Nono-dependent induction of Gadd45b promotes the DDR

Our data point towards defects in RNAPII transcription that are prevalent in DNA-damaged Nono-deficient KP cells and correlate with inefficient DSBR. To identify genes that may suppress such defects in Nono-proficient cells, we performed RNA-seq in KP and KPN cells in the absence or presence of etoposide. We first asked whether etoposide treatment induces gene sets in KP cells that are sensitive to Nono deletion. We identified gene sets involved in TNF-α signalling, the UV response, and the p53 pathway as highly significantly up-regulated upon etoposide treatment in both KP and KPN cells (Fig S2A and B). When scoring the relative induction of these three gene sets in etoposide-treated KPN cells relative to etoposide-treated KP cells, we found that the DNA damage–induced expression of the TNF-α gene set was selectively impaired in etoposide-treated KPN cells. Importantly, RNA-seq data were highly reproducible and consistent among replicates (Fig S2C). Next, we visualised the relative abundance of mRNA transcripts in KP and KPN cells in response to etoposide treatment on volcano plots (Fig 4A). In total, we identified 162 candidate mRNA transcripts that were significantly elevated in levels by etoposide in KP cells. Strikingly, 5 mRNA transcripts that belong to the TNF-α signalling gene set (Lif, Dusp1, Gadd45b, Sgk1, and Phlda1) were found among the top 20 induced candidates and all 5 transcripts failed to be induced by etoposide in KPN cells. Among the five candidates, Gadd45b caught our attention as it represents a prognostic marker in lung cancer and encodes a nuclear protein that modulates both RNAPII activity and the DDR (Niehrs & Schäfer, 2012; Lv et al, 2023). We validated the DNA damage–responsive onset of Gadd45b expression upon etoposide treatment in KP cells and its attenuated induction in KPN cells by RT–qPCR, confocal imaging, and immunoblotting (Figs 4B and C and S2D). Importantly, the attenuated Gadd45b transcript and protein expression in KPN cells could also be observed upon treatment with bleomycin (Figs 4D and S2E). Next, we asked whether the underrepresentation of Gadd45b mRNA transcripts in etoposide-treated KPN cells is reflected in CTD S5P promoter occupancy. We reassessed our CUT&RUN-seq data, which indeed displayed an about twofold reduction in CTD S5P occupancy both at the Gadd45b promoter and at the promoters of 3 of the other 4 TNF-α signalling genes upon combining etoposide treatment with Nono deletion (Fig S3A–C). Reassuringly, etoposide treatment combined with Nono deletion did not severely alter CTD S5P occupancy at the promoter region of at least five other RNA-seq candidates, which were induced by etoposide treatment irrespective of Nono deletion. To test whether the Nono-dependent expression of Gadd45b modulates the DDR, we preincubated KP or KPN cells with the selective Gadd45b inhibitor DTP3, which prevents Gadd45b from binding to the stress-responsive mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase (MAPKK) MKK7, thereby promoting efficient MAPKK signalling (Tornatore et al, 2014). We assessed the level of etoposide-induced γH2A.X signals by immunoblotting and confocal imaging (Fig 5A and B). Indeed, combining etoposide treatment with DTP3 elevated γH2A.X signals in both KP and KPN cells in a dose-dependent manner and appeared additive in KPN cells. We also assessed the CTD S5P phosphorylation status of RNAPII by immunoblotting and observed that neither Nono deletion nor DTP3 treatment altered the amount of total RNAPII or CTD S5P marks upon etoposide treatment (Fig S4A). Importantly, treatment with a high concentration of DTP3 (20 µM) elevated the levels of phosphorylated c-Jun N-terminal kinase (p-JNK) upon etoposide treatment, suggesting that the DTP3 inhibitor is active in both KP and KPN cells (Fig S4B). Finally, we wished to test the impact of the Gadd45b overexpression of genome stability in KP and KPN cells. Using a neutral comet assay and immunoblotting, we found that the overexpression of human HA-tagged GADD45 attenuates the excessive formation of DNA damage upon bleomycin treatment in Nono-deficient KP cells (Figs 5C and D and S4C). We conclude that Nono promotes the expression of Gadd45b to stimulate DSB signalling in KP cells.

Figure S2. Gene set enrichment analysis, quality control, and validation of RNA-seq data. (A) Enrichment plot for members of the TNF-α gene set upon treatment of KP cells with etoposide. (B) Table displaying normalised enrichment scores (NESs) and q-values as false discovery rates of the top 3 gene sets induced by etoposide treatment in KP and KPN cells. Red, induction; grey, not significant; blue, repression. (C) Scatterplots displaying correlation among biological replicates. Raw counts of 22,179 protein-coding transcripts were plotted from two biological replicates. Data for transcripts with raw counts ≤2,000 are shown in detail (blow-up). (D) Immunoblots detecting Gadd45b from whole-cell lysates. Vinculin, loading control. (E) Imaging (left) and quantitation (right) of Gadd45b. n, number of cells. */**, P-value < 0.05/<0.001; two-tailed t test. Error bar, mean ± SD.

Figure 4. Nono-dependent induction of Gadd45b in KP cells. (A) Volcano plots displaying RNA-seq data from KP (top) and KPN (bottom) cells. x-axis, relative fold change (FC) in log 2 scale; y-axis, P-values in −log 10 scale; threshold, log 2 FC > ±1, P-value < 0.05. (B) RT–qPCR using site-specific primers upon treatment with etoposide. n, number of biological replicates. (C) Imaging (top) and quantitation (bottom) of Gadd45b. n, number of cells. (B, D) as in (B) upon treatment with bleomycin. */**, P-value < 0.05/<0.001; two-tailed t test. Error bar, mean ± SD. Source data are available for this figure.

Figure S3. Quality control for CTD S5P CUT&RUN-seq data. (A, B) Browser tracks depicting CTD S5P CUT&RUN-seq reads for Nono-dependent (A) and Nono-independent (B) RNA-seq candidates. Red box, promoter area. (C) Quantitation of CTD S5P CUT&RUN-seq reads at the Gadd45b (top) and Tiparp (bottom) promoter region.

Figure 5. Gadd45b promotes the DDR in Nono-proficient KP cells. (A, B) Immunoblots (A) and imaging (B) of γH2A.X. Vinculin and total H2A.X, loading controls; n, number of cells. (C, D) Imaging (C) and quantitation (D) of DNA subjected to a neutral comet assay in the absence or presence of ectopically expressed HA-GADD45. White box, zoom; arrowhead, DNA tail; mock; non-transfected control; n, number of cells. (E) Model for the Nono-dependent DDR in NSCLC cells. */**, P-value < 0.05/<0.001; two-tailed t test. Error bar, mean ± SD. Source data are available for this figure.

Figure S4. Quality control for DTP3 inhibitor and HA-GADD45 expression. (A) Immunoblots detecting CTD S5P and total RNAPII. Vinculin, loading control. (B) Immunoblots detecting total c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK) and phosphorylated (p)-JNK. Vinculin, loading control. (C) Immunoblots detecting ectopically expressed HA-GADD45 from whole-cell lysates. Vinculin, loading control.

We report defects in RNA metabolism upon DNA damage in Nono-deficient KP cells and impaired DNA repair that are associated with defective Gadd45b expression in KPN cells (Fig 5E). How are Nono and Gadd45b linked? Nono associates with chromatin to stimulate both RNAPII activity and the formation of CTD S5P marks at a subset of protein-coding genes that are critical for the differentiation of mouse embryonic stem cells (Ma et al, 2016). Likewise, Gadd45b regulates the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, for instance, by activating the p38 kinase, which is also required for the modulation of the RNA metabolism upon DNA damage in human tissue culture cells (Yoo et al, 2003; Borisova et al, 2018). Perturbations in the activity of RNAPII can impact on pre-mRNA processing and, for instance, trigger the accumulation of aberrant transcripts such as DNA-RNA hybrids (R-loops) (de la Mata et al, 2003; Castillo-Guzman et al, 2020 Preprint). High levels of R-loops correlate with genome instability (García-Muse & Aguilera, 2019; Marnef & Legube, 2021). Interestingly, chromatin binding of Gadd45a is R-loop–dependent and the binding sites of human NONO to chromatin also strongly correlate with R-loop–prone sites (Arab et al, 2019; Wu et al, 2022). We postulate that murine Nono induces Gadd45b upon DNA damage to mitigate the formation of R-loops and that Nono and Gadd45b perhaps modulate both RNAPII activity and R-loop levels upon DNA damage in a shared pathway. However, the precise mechanism remains elusive. Of note, human NONO regulates gene expression also at the posttranscriptional level, for instance, by promoting the retention and editing of transcripts (Knott et al, 2016). Thus, we cannot exclude that the posttranscriptional roles of Nono are compromised in KPN cells and contribute to the phenotypes observed in this study.

Our data predict that the inactivation of Nono in KP cells may trigger genome instability upon chemotherapy and thus provide vulnerability in lung cancer. One option may be to interfere with the affinity of Nono to bind chromatin-associated nascent RNA. A panel of electrophilic small molecules has recently been described as direct modulators of human NONO RNA-binding affinity. (R)-SKBG-1 and other NONO ligands react with the cysteine-145 residue of NONO, which stabilises NONO RNA interactions and triggers NONO mislocalisation in nuclear foci that are accompanied by diminished oncogenic gene expression and growth defects in prostate cancer cells (Kathman et al, 2023). Interestingly, blockage of the protein arginine methyltransferase PRMT4/CARM1 with the small molecule inhibitor EZM-2302 has recently been established as novel vulnerability in tumours (Kumar et al, 2021). PRMT4/CARM1 methylates both the RNAPII CTD and the coiled-coil domain of NONO to stimulate RNAPII activity and attenuate the binding affinity of NONO to RNA, respectively (Sims et al, 2011; Hu et al, 2015). Thus, the growth defects observed upon EZM-2302 treatment may, at least in part, be caused by interference with NONO function. It is tempting to speculate that the combination of small molecule inhibitors with genotoxic stress inactivates Nono and triggers RNA-induced toxicity in KP cells. To understand the physiological relevance of the Nono-mediated DDR proposed in this study, it will be important to test the capability of KPN cells to form tumours in vivo and assess the sensitivity of such tumours to genotoxic stress in the future.