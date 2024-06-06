STAT3 inhibition recovers regeneration of aged muscles by restoring autophagy in muscle stem cells

Here, we show that STAT3 inhibition directly activates the autophagic flux in MuSCs, eventually promoting regeneration both in young and in aged muscles. This is of particular relevance, especially in the context of aging, because STAT3 signaling is elevated in aged MuSCs and antagonizes their symmetric expansion ( Price et al, 2014 ). At the same time, the decline in the autophagic process throughout lifespan compromises the MuSC functionality ( García-Prat et al, 2016 ). We therefore tested whether STAT3 inhibition could restore MuSC-mediated regeneration of aged muscles by reversing STAT3-mediated inhibition of autophagy.

Results

STAT3 inhibition leads to increased autophagy in young and old regenerating muscles To assess the role of STAT3 in regulating the autophagic process during muscle regeneration, we treated cardiotoxin (CTX)-injured WT mice with a specific STAT3 inhibitor (STAT3i). The STAT3 inhibitor (#573096; Sigma-Aldrich) used is a cell-permeable peptide, an analog of the STAT3-SH2 domain–binding phosphopeptide, that acts as a selective blocker of the STAT3 activity. We administered the STAT3i according to the concentration and conditions described in our previous work (Tierney et al, 2014). Thus, the STAT3i was injected intramuscularly (i.m.) in tibialis anterior (TA) muscles of 2-mo-old (young) or 15-mo-old (old) WT mice, and muscles were harvested 3 d post-injury (d.p.i.) (Fig 1A). In these experimental conditions, the transient inhibition of STAT3 promotes the expansion of MuSCs (Tierney et al, 2014). Before examining the impact of treatment on autophagy, we first measured the STAT3 levels in young and old skeletal muscles and tested the efficacy of STAT3 inhibition. We detected increased levels of STAT3 in aged mice compared with their young counterparts (Fig 1B). In both cases, we verified that the inhibitor was efficient at the concentration and conditions used, as shown by the reduced levels of STAT3 tyrosine 705 phosphorylation upon STAT3i administration (P-STAT3Y705) (Fig 1B). Next, to measure the autophagic flux, we administered chloroquine (CLQ) 4 h (hrs) before euthanasia. In particular, CLQ hampers the binding of autophagosomes to lysosomes by altering the acidic environment of lysosomes, thus blocking the autophagic flux (Perry et al, 2009). As a consequence, upon CLQ treatment, lipidated LC3 increases exclusively when the autophagic process is active. By measuring the relative change in the LC3II/GAPDH ratio between CLQ-treated and not treated samples (ΔLC3II/GAPDH), we showed that the autophagic flux increases upon STAT3i treatment in young mice (Fig 1C). As an additional marker to study the autophagic flux, we monitored the ubiquitin-binding scaffold protein p62/SQSTM1 that accumulates when autophagy is inhibited and decreases when autophagy is induced. We detected lower levels of p62/SQSTM1 upon STAT3i administration confirming the activation of the autophagic process (Fig 1D). At the transcriptional level, we detected an up-regulation of p62 after STAT3i treatment (Fig 1E). A transcriptional increase in p62 has been previously reported to be an adaptive stress response (Sahani et al, 2014), and p62 transcriptional activation has been shown to be dependent on the eIF2α/ATF4 pathway (B’chir et al, 2013). Figure 1. STAT3 inhibition activates autophagy in young and old regenerating muscles. (A) Schematic representation of skeletal muscle injury and STAT3i treatment in 2 (young)- or 15 (old)-month-old C57BL/6J WT mice. To assess the autophagic flux, CLQ was administered 4 h before harvesting. (B) Phospho-STAT3Y705 (P-STAT3Y705), total STAT3, and GAPDH protein expression in young or old uninjured muscles. Plots represent the total STAT3/GAPDH ratio and the P-STAT3Y705/GAPDH ratio (n = 3; values represent the mean ± s.d., *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001 by one-way ANOVA). (C) LC3 protein expression in young injured WT mice analyzed at 3 d.p.i. The plot represents the relative change in the LC3II/GAPDH ratio between CLQ-treated and not treated samples (ΔLC3II/GAPDH) (n = 3; values represent the mean ± s.d., ***P < 0.001 by a t test). (D) P62 protein expression in young mice not treated (NT) or treated with the STAT3i. The plot represents the p62/GAPDH ratio (n = 3; values represent the mean ± s.d., **P < 0.01 by a t test). (E) qRT–PCR for p62 normalized for Gapdh in young mice not treated (NT) or treated with the STAT3i (n = 3; values represent the mean ± s.d., ***P < 0.001 by a t test). (F) LC3 protein expression in old injured WT mice analyzed at 3 d.p.i. The plot represents the ΔLC3II/GAPDH ratio (n = 4; values represent the mean ± s.d., *P < 0.05 by a t test). (G) P62 protein expression in old mice not treated (NT) or treated with the STAT3i. The plot represents the p62/GAPDH ratio (n = 3; values represent the mean ± s.d., **P < 0.01 by a t test). (H) qRT–PCR for p62 normalized for Gapdh in old mice not treated (NT) or treated with the STAT3i (n = 3; values represent the mean ± s.d., *P < 0.05 by a t test). Source data are available for this figure. Following the same experimental pipeline (Fig 1A), we in addition analyzed the impact of STAT3 inhibition on 15-mo-old (old) mice that feature low levels of autophagy (Fiacco et al, 2016), loss of proteostasis, increased mitochondrial dysfunction, and oxidative stress (García-Prat et al, 2016). Again, we evaluated the ability of the STAT3i to regulate autophagy by measuring the ΔLC3II/GAPDH (Fig 1F), the p62/SQSTM1 protein (Fig 1G), and mRNA levels (Fig 1H) in control versus treated mice. Interestingly, we observed that the inhibition of STAT3 could restore the autophagic flux in old mice. Altogether, these data show that the administration of the STAT3i activates autophagy in regenerating muscle tissues in both young and old mice. In both contexts, STAT3i-mediated autophagy was associated with an increased number of PAX7-positive MuSCs (Fig S1A and B) and more efficient muscle regeneration as assessed by cross-sectional area measurements, embryonal MyHC-positive myofibers, and hematoxylin and eosin staining (Fig S2A–D). Figure S1. STAT3 genetic deletion enhances muscle stem cell expansion. (A) Schematic representation of skeletal muscle injury and STAT3i treatment in 2 (young)- or 15 (old)-month-old WT mice. Histological analyses were assessed 5 d.p.i. (B) Representative images of muscle cryosections from young or old mice, not treated (NT) or treated with the STAT3i, immunostained for PAX7 (red) and DAPI (blue). Scale bar = 50 μm. Quantification of the number of PAX7+ cells for each myofiber (%PAX7+/myofiber) (n = 3; values represent the mean ± s.d., *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 by a t test). Figure S2. STAT3i treatment supports muscle regeneration in young and old injured mice. (A) Schematic representation of skeletal muscle injury and STAT3i treatment in 2 (young)- and 15 (old)-month-old WT mice. Histological analyses were assessed 5 d.p.i. (B) Representative images of muscles stained for laminin (green) and DAPI (blue). Scale bar = 50 μm. The plot represents the mean of cross-sectional area. Scale bar = 50 μm. (n = 3; values represent the mean ± s.d., *P < 0.05 by a t test). (C) Representative images of hematoxylin/eosin staining. Scale bar = 200 μm. (D) Representative images of muscles immunostained for eMyHC (green), laminin (cyan), and DAPI (blue). Scale bar = 100 μm.

Genetic or pharmacological inactivation of STAT3 affects the autophagic process in MuSCs but not in myofibers The interpretation of the outcome of STAT3 inhibition administered by i.m. injection is complicated by the fact that virtually all cell types in the regenerative milieu of the whole muscles could be targeted by the STAT3i. To overcome this issue, we first investigated whether the effect of STAT3 inhibition on the autophagic process was accounted by the most represented cell type within skeletal muscles, that is, the myofibers. To this purpose, we employed the MCK-Cre;STAT3f/f mice to genetically delete STAT3 in myofibers (mKO) compared with the STAT3f/f mice (WT). We isolated myofibers from the extensor digitorum longus (EDL) muscles, and we cultured them ex vivo in growth medium (GM) for 4 h with or without CLQ to determine the autophagic flux (Fig 2A). We first verified the ablation of STAT3 in myofibers isolated from STAT3f/f or MCK-Cre;STAT3f/f mice by Western blot for STAT3 (Fig 2B). Next, we assessed the autophagic flux by measuring the relative change in the LC3II/GAPDH ratio between CLQ-treated and not treated samples (ΔLC3II/GAPDH). No significant changes in ΔLC3II/GAPDH were observed in myofibers either from STAT3f/f or from MCK-Cre;STAT3f/f (Fig 2C). This evidence supports the conclusion that STAT3 can regulate autophagy in skeletal muscles either from myofibers (e.g., by modulating paracrine signals) or from other muscle-resident cell types. Figure 2. STAT3 deletion in myofibers has no impact on the autophagic process. (A) Schematic representation of the ex vivo experiment in myofibers isolated from young STAT3f/f (WT) or MCK-Cre;STAT3f/f mice (mKO), and cultured in growth medium (GM). To evaluate the autophagic flux, CLQ was administered 4 h before harvesting. (B) STAT3 protein expression in isolated myofibers from WT and mKO mice. The plot represents the STAT3/GAPDH ratio (n = 3; values represent the mean ± s.d., ***P < 0.001 by a t test). (C) LC3 protein expression in isolated myofibers from WT and mKO mice. The plot represents the relative change in the LC3II/GAPDH ratio between CLQ-treated and not treated samples (ΔLC3II/GAPDH) in WT and mKO mice (n = 4; values represent the mean ± s.d., not significant [ns] by a t test). Given that previous works have shown that STAT3 regulates MuSC biology at multiple levels (Price et al, 2014; Tierney et al, 2014; Zhu et al, 2016; Sala et al, 2019), we evaluated the effect of STAT3 depletion in MuSCs, using Pax7-CreER;STAT3f/f mice. 2-mo-old Pax7-CreER;STAT3f/f mice were treated with TMX for 5 d and subsequently injured, and MuSCs were freshly isolated 3 d.p.i. (Fig 3A). We confirmed the efficiency of the genetic deletion by analyzing Stat3 transcriptional levels and its downstream target MyoD that we found both down-regulated (Fig 3B). To eliminate the potential impact of other muscle-resident cell types, we evaluated the effect of STAT3 deletion ex vivo using single myofibers isolated from Pax7-CreER;STAT3f/f mice (Fig 3C). TMX treatment increased autophagy in MuSCs (as detected by PAX7+/LAMP1+ cells) only at an early time point (i.e., 48 h) (Fig 3D), leading to their expansion at a later time point (i.e., 60 h) (Fig 3E). Because LAMP1 is a marker of the lysosomal content (Eskelinen, 2006), we performed an additional immunostaining in myofibers with the canonical autophagic marker LC3. We detected an increase in LC3 in PAX7+ cells upon STAT3 inhibition (Fig 3F and G) (Bisicchia et al, 2022). A similar effect was observed in myofibers isolated from WT mice ex vivo treated with the STAT3i (Fig S3A–D). These data support the notion that STAT3 inhibition in MuSCs, either by genetic or by pharmacological deletion, activates the autophagic process, followed by MuSC proliferation and expansion. Accordingly, an increased number of MuSC nuclei clustered within isolated single myofibers were observed upon either TMX treatment of Pax7-CreER;STAT3f/f mice (Fig 3H) or STAT3i treatment in myofibers isolated from WT mice (Fig S3D). Figure 3. Deletion of STAT3 in muscle stem cells (MuSCs) induces the autophagic process, which precedes the proliferative expansion phase. (A) Schematic representation of TMX treatment and skeletal muscle injury in 2-mo-old (young) Pax7-CreER;STAT3f/f mice. MuSCs were isolated 3 d.p.i. (B) qRT–PCR for Stat3 and MyoD in MuSCs normalized for Gapdh (n = 4; values represent the mean ± s.d., ***P < 0.001 for Stat3 by a t test; n = 3; values represent the mean ± s.d., ***P < 0.001 for MyoD by a t test). (C) Schematic representation of the TMX treatment of young Pax7-CreER;STAT3f/f mice and myofiber isolation. Isolated myofibers were cultured ex vivo for 48 or 60 h and exposed to 4-h EdU pulse before harvesting. (D, E) Representative images of LAMP1 (green), EdU (red), PAX7 (cyan), and DAPI (blue) immunostaining in myofibers harvested at 48 h (D) and 60 h (E) of culture. Scale bar = 50 μm. Plots represent the percentage of PAX7+/LAMP1+ (green bars) and PAX7+/EdU+-positive (red bars) cells (n = 3; 15 myofibers per biological sample were counted; values represent the mean ± s.d., *P < 0.05 by a t test). (F) Schematic representation of myofiber ex vivo treatment with the STAT3i for 24 h. To assess the autophagic flux, CLQ was administered 4 h before harvesting. (G) Representative images of myofibers immunostained for LC3 (green), PAX7 (cyan), and DAPI (blue). Scale bar = 10 μm. The plot represents the corrected total cell fluorescence of LC3 over the area of the cell (n = 3; 15 myofibers per biological sample were counted; values represent the mean ± s.d., *P < 0.05 by a t test). (H) Plot represents the percentage of cells for each cluster of satellite cells on the myofiber (%cells/Cluster) at 48 and 60 h post-isolation (n = 3; values represent the mean ± s.d., **P < 0.01 by a t test). Figure S3. STAT3i treatment induces the autophagic process in muscle stem cells before their expansion. (A) Schematic representation of myofibers isolated from extensor digitorum longus muscles of WT mice and ex vivo cultured for 48 or 60 h in the absence (NT) or after the treatment with the STAT3i. An EdU pulse was administered 4 h before myofiber harvesting. (B, C) Representative images of myofibers immunostained with LAMP1 (green), EdU (red), PAX7 (cyan), and DAPI (blue), harvested at 48 h (B) and 60 h (C) of ex vivo culture. Scale bar = 50 μm. Plots represent the percentage of PAX7/LAMP1+ (green bars) and PAX7/EdU+ (red bars) cells. (n = 3; 15 myofibers per biological sample were counted; values represent the mean ± s.d., *P < 0.05 by a t test). (D) Plot represents the percentage of cells for each cluster of satellite cells on the myofiber (%cells/Cluster) at 48 or 60 h post-isolation (n = 3; 15 myofibers per biological sample were counted; values represent the mean ± s.d., **P < 0.01 by a t test).

STAT3 inhibition recovers the autophagic process in old MuSCs The finding that the activation of autophagy precedes induction of MuSC proliferation suggests a potential temporal relationship between these two events. This prompted an interest to evaluate whether STAT3 inhibition could be exploited to unlock autophagy in MuSCs from old mice (García-Prat et al, 2016). To this aim, 2-mo-old (young) and 15-mo-old (old) WT mice were injured and treated with the STAT3i or vehicle as a control (NT). MuSCs were isolated 3 d.p.i., and CLQ was administered on digested muscles 4 h before FACS isolation (Fig 4A) (Campanario et al, 2021). MuSCs were assayed immediately after isolation. We first validated the efficiency of the STAT3i by monitoring the gene expression of Socs3 and MyoD, two STAT3 target genes (Fig 4B). Upon STAT3i treatment, we detected the activation of the autophagic flux in young (Fig 4C—left panels) and old (Fig 4C—right panels) MuSCs as measured by the increase in ΔLC3II/GAPDH. Figure 4. STAT3 ablation resumes the autophagic process in old muscle stem cells (MuSCs). (A) Schematic representation of skeletal muscle injury and STAT3i treatment in 2 (young)- and 15 (old) month-old WT mice. MuSCs were isolated 3 d.p.i. To assess the autophagic flux, CLQ was administered 4 h before MuSC isolation. (B) qRT–PCR for Socs3 and MyoD normalized for Gapdh (n = 3; values represent the mean ± s.d., ***P < 0.001 by a t test). (C) LC3 protein expression in MuSCs isolated from young or old mice, not treated (NT) or treated with the STAT3i. The plot represents the relative change in the LC3II/GAPDH ratio between CLQ-treated and not treated samples (ΔLC3II/GAPDH) (n = 3; values represent the mean ± s.d., *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by one-way ANOVA). (D) Representative images of LAMP1 (green) and DAPI (blue) immunostaining in MuSCs from young or old mice not treated (NT) or treated with the STAT3i. The arrows represent the accumulation of autolysosomes. Scale bar = 10 μm. The plot represents the percentage of LAMP1+ cells (n = 3; 30 MuSCs per biological sample were counted; values represent the mean ± s.d., *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001 by one-way ANOVA). (E) Representative images of LC3 (red) and LAMP1 (green) immunostaining in MuSCs isolated from young or old mice, not treated (NT) or treated with the STAT3i. The plot represents the percentage of LAMP1 and LC3 co-localization. Scale bar = 50 μm. The plot represents the percentage of LAMP1 and LC3 co-localization (n = 3; 20 MuSCs per biological sample were counted). (F) Schematic representation of TMX treatment and skeletal muscle injury in 2 (young)- or 15 (old)-month-old Pax7-CreER;STAT3f/f mice. MuSCs were isolated 3 d.p.i. To assess the autophagic flux, CLQ was administered 4 h before MuSC isolation. (G) LC3 protein expression in MuSCs isolated from young or old Pax7-CreER;STAT3f/f mice, not treated (NT) or treated with TMX. The plot represents the ΔLC3II/GAPDH ratio (n = 3; values represent the mean ± s.d., **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 by one-way ANOVA). We further analyzed the autophagic process by the immunofluorescence staining for LAMP1 to monitor the formation of autolysosomes in MuSCs not treated and treated with the STAT3i (Fig 4D). We implemented these data with a co-staining for LC3 and LAMP1 demonstrating co-localization of the two proteins (Fig 4E), confirming the boost of autophagy in young and the restoration of the autophagic process in old MuSCs upon STAT3 inhibition. Using the Pax7-CreER;STAT3f/f as a mouse model for STAT3 gene deletion in MuSCs (Fig 4F), we found that STAT3 removal is sufficient to activate the autophagic flux in MuSCs, irrespective of whether they were isolated from young or old mice (Fig 4G). These data indicate that STAT3 negatively regulates autophagy in MuSCs throughout the lifespan, with the inhibition of autophagy conferring to MuSCs an age-associated impairment in regenerative response to injury, a condition that can be overcome by STAT3 inhibition.