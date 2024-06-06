Announcing the Saturday Rabbit Hole Newsletter

Go Time Success Group is excited to announce The Saturday Rabbit Hole, curated by Dave Rothacker, a visionary and leader in the HVAC industry and beyond.

HURST, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover New Perspectives Every Saturday with the Saturday Rabbit Hole Newsletter

We are excited to announce The Saturday Rabbit Hole, our weekly newsletter curated by Dave Rothacker, a visionary and thought leader in the HVAC industry and beyond.

About Dave Rothacker

Dave Rothacker has always been a trailblazer. As an early architect of online trade industry communities and idea exchanges, he developed his writing prowess on platforms like Dan Holohan’s The Wall and the AREA51HVAC websites. His journey through a 40-year career, with 25 years in HVAC contractor management, has uniquely positioned him to offer insights that transcend conventional industry wisdom.

The Inspiration Behind Saturday Rabbit Hole

Launched privately for the Service Roundtable in 2009, the Saturday Rabbit Hole is Rothacker's personal venture into the realms of curiosity and creativity. Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, Jefferson Airplane’s "White Rabbit," and Roy Williams' Monday Morning Memo, Rothacker takes readers on a weekly adventure that delves into mainstream business and science while exploring domains far beyond the trades. Topics include Leadership, Purpose, Marketing, Branding, Psychology, Sociology, Neuroscience, Design, and Creativity.

A Journey of Curiosity and Imagination

In Alice in Wonderland, Alice’s journey down the rabbit hole symbolizes a pursuit of curiosity and imagination. Similarly, Rothacker encourages his readers to chase their own curiosities. As he aptly quotes from the Jefferson Airplane song, "Feed Your Head," Rothacker aims to satiate his audience’s hunger for professional and personal growth.

Each Saturday morning, Rothacker invites readers to slow down, reflect, and dive deep into new ideas and perspectives. These quiet moments, reminiscent of Rothacker's favorite time working in HVAC management, are when the world slows, ideas surface, and imagination flourishes.

Leadership and Thought Provocation

As a Leadership Explorer and Guide for the Go Time Success Group, an Independent Executive Director on the John Maxwell Team, and co-author of It’s Go-Time, Rothacker’s mission is to provoke thought and inspire leaders. He doesn't just teach the "how-to" but challenges leaders to question their thinking and actions, explore new possibilities, and break away from the status quo.

Join Us Every Saturday

Prepare to embark on a journey that challenges your thinking and ignites your imagination. Grab a cup of coffee, find your favorite reading chair, and get ready to trek down the Saturday Rabbit Hole.

As Alice wisely says, “It’s no use going back to yesterday because I was a different person then.” Each Saturday, be ready to transform into a new version of yourself.

