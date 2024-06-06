Round Pond Estate Joins the Fight Against Alzheimer's During Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month
In June, Round Pond Estate Winery Will Donate 10% of Proceeds from Estate Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc Sales to the Alzheimer’s Association®NAPA VALLEY , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Round Pond Estate is donating 10% of the proceeds from its Estate Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc sales in the month of June to the Alzheimer’s Association® in recognition of Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month and nearly 7 million Americans living with the disease.
This initiative highlights the renowned Napa Valley winery’s dedication to raising awareness and funds to fight the disease. It also serves as a tribute to the legacy of Round Pond Estate’s founder, Bob MacDonnell, who lost his battle with Alzheimer’s in 2021. In 2024, Round Pond Estate aims to raise $110,000 for causes dedicated to ending the fight against Alzheimer’s. Since 2021, the winery has contributed over $250,000 to the fight against Alzheimer’s.
"Supporting the Alzheimer’s Association® is a cause very close to our hearts at Round Pond Estate, and it means everything to us to be able to honor our dad's legacy. Through our June sales initiative, we aim to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's, continuing our commitment to combat this devastating disease,” said Ryan MacDonnell, owner of Round Pond Estate.
Siblings Ryan and Miles MacDonnell created Honouren Cabernet Sauvignon, a commemorative wine in honor of their father, Bob, and all those impacted by this disease. The label artwork of each bottle features photos of individuals affected by Alzheimer’s, serving as a mosaic of memories and stories for families impacted by this disease. Round Pond Estate donates 50% of the proceeds from each bottle of Honouren sold year-round to causes dedicated to ending Alzheimer’s. They are currently accepting photo and story submissions for the next vintage release in 2025.
Over 55 million people worldwide are living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. The mission of the Alzheimer’s Association® is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
“The Alzheimer's Association® is appreciative of Round Pond's dedication to raising funds and awareness in support of our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia," said Donna McCullough, chief operating officer, Alzheimer’s Association®. “We are thankful for Round Pond's commitment as we work to provide and enhance care and support for all those affected by Alzheimer’s and advance research to end this devastating disease.”
In addition to the winery’s own fundraising efforts, Round Pond Estate is partnering with Mastro’s Restaurants in June to raise funds to fight the disease. Mastro’s will feature four Round Pond Estate wines, including the Honouren Cabernet Sauvignon, and both organizations will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Association®. They will also host a series of special wine dinners on June 25 at 11 Mastro’s locations and encourage customers to donate during their dining experience throughout the month of June. To learn more, visit mastrosrestaurants.com.
Round Pond Estate is committed to driving awareness and fighting against Alzheimer’s beyond the month of June. Every spring, the winery takes part in the Inspire Napa Valley event that unites wine enthusiasts and wineries across Napa Valley to raise funds to advance research to end Alzheimer’s and dementia. Since its inception in 2017, Inspire has raised over $7.3 million to support the cause. Each fall, the Round Pond Estate team participates in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, the world’s largest fundraising event for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
For more information about Round Pond Estate's philanthropic initiatives and how you can get involved, please visit their website at roundpond.com/about/fightalzheimers/. To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association®, visit alz.org/.
Jaci Rothe
Cork Tree Creative
+1 618-656-7333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube