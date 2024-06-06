Ukraine: EU provides food and household supplies to over 4,000 families in Dnipropetrovsk region 

With the support of the European Union, over 4,270 families in the Dnipropetrovsk region have received food and household supplies, the EU Delegation in Ukraine said on Facebook.

According to the Delegation, the aid is aimed at supporting the most vulnerable families: displaced persons, families in difficult life circumstances, low-income families, families with children under guardianship, and children with disabilities.

As an example of such assistance, the Delegation cites a family of a mother and her two-year-old son who were resettled and now live in one of the 40 communities receiving assistance. They received a grocery kit, which includes long-lasting food items, and a household kit, which consists of essential home maintenance items.

‘The kits meet immediate needs and help save money for other expenses,’ says a Facebook post by the EU Delegation in Ukraine.

