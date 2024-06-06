EU4Environment and World Bank looking for consultant team to assessing anthropogenic, including military, impacts on biodiversity in Ukraine 

The World Bank, one of the EU4Environment implementing partners, is seeking a consultancy to provide technical advisory support to the Government of Ukraine to advance the establishment of the Emerald Network.

The Emerald Network is an Pan-European ecological network of protected sites created with the aim of the long-term survival of the species and habitats.

The focus will be on developing methodological guidelines for assessing anthropogenic (including military) impacts on biodiversity, and preparing management plans for Emerald sites in line with European standards and best practices.

The consultant team should have extensive experience in biodiversity conservation; a strong understanding of Emerald Network principles; familiarity with Ukraine’s environmental policies and legislation; and preferably previous experience with Emerald Network or Protected Areas projects in Ukraine.

The deadline for applications is 17 June.

The EU-funded programme EU4Environment helps the Eastern Partner countries preserve their natural capital and increase people’s environmental well-being, by supporting environment-related action, demonstrating and unlocking opportunities for greener growth, and setting mechanisms to better manage environmental risks and impacts.

