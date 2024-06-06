Disaster Recovery Center in Jones County Will Close June 7

AUSTIN – A Disaster Recovery Center in Jones County will close permanently at 7 p.m. on June 7.

Center location:

Jones County Law Enforcement Center

402 2nd St.

Anson, TX 79501

The schedule until closing is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Texans do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov .

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Deadline to apply is July 16.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.