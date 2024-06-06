The Standard Fluids Corporation and Fike Corporation Announce Strategic Alliance
Standard Fluids and Fike are proud to announce a strategic alliance that will redefine the benchmarks for fire protection systems globally.
The partnership with Fike emphasizes the efforts of SFC to be a complementary force with manufacturers in setting the highest standard of performance.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Standard Fluids Corporation (SFC), a pioneer in engineered fluid solutions, and Fike Corporation, a leader in safety technologies, are proud to announce a strategic alliance that is set to redefine the benchmarks for fire protection systems globally. This collaboration combines Standard Fluids' cutting-edge Standard Fluids ™ SF 1230™ Fire Protection Fluid with Fike's advanced clean agent delivery technologies, establishing a new standard in safety and reliability.
A Synergy of Expertise and Excellence
The decision by Fike and Standard Fluids to join forces underscores a shared commitment to establishing a new confidence level for organizations that require reliable fire protection products. The Standard Fluids team looks forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.
"Fike is a well-respected, global leader in the industry it serves, and the Standard Fluids team shares that experience, leadership and global reach," Standard Fluids President Luis Gonzalez said. "We see the strength of both of our brands as an opportunity to bring the highest standard of quality to the industry. Our teams can collaboratively lead in the market by driving the quality message to buttress market certainty in the world of uncertainty with generic FK. The partnership with Fike emphasizes the efforts of SFC to be a complementary force with manufacturers in setting the highest standard of performance."
Building Confidence in the Market
In a market underscored by uncertainty, Standard Fluids provides a trusted foundation of expertise where every customer is essential. Standard Fluids has distinguished itself through its commitment to service, dedication to providing the highest quality and adherence to environmental sustainability. Its SF 1230 fluid is at the forefront of the industry as the drop-in replacement for 3M™ Novec™ 1230 Fire Protection Fluid.
"Our primary objective is to maintain the highest standard of quality and reliability of our supply," Standard Fluids President Luis Gonzalez said. "We maintain a thorough record of products, starting from production to testing and verifying in our USA-based ISO 9001 laboratory. We use test methods developed by the engineers who developed Novec 1230 fluid. The unique team of experts, engineers and inventors gives the industry and our customers the confidence that the quality of the product is maintained to meet or exceed industry quality requirements."
The team at Fike is excited and relieved to have a high-quality replacement for Novec 1230 fluid and equally excited to work with a group as experienced and well-respected as the Standard Fluids team.
"Fike SF 1230 fluid fills the void left by Novec 1230 fluid by offering the same chemical with the same level of quality and purity standards set and accepted for over 20 years," said Amos Leap, Fike Fire Suppression Product Manager. "Coupled with high-quality Fike equipment, third-party listings, and the incredible team at Standard Fluids, Fike SF 1230 fluid is the perfect drop-in replacement to meet those existing Novec 1230 fluid specifications."
This strategic alliance leverages the unique strengths of each company to deliver comprehensive fire protection solutions that address the complex and evolving needs of modern industries. By integrating Standard Fluids' innovative chemical solutions with Fike's technological expertise in system delivery, the partnership ensures enhanced safety, reduced downtime, and greater adaptability across various applications.
Elevating Global Fire Safety Standards
Together, Standard Fluids and Fike are setting new standards in the fire protection industry. Their collaboration is a testament to their innovative leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence. It represents not only a partnership but a progressive vision for the future of global fire safety.
About Standard Fluids Corporation
Standard Fluids Corporation is dedicated to providing the global marketplace with environmentally sustainable solutions with fluorinated fluids that meet or exceed current product offerings. With a steadfast commitment to quality and customer trust, Standard Fluids is at the forefront of the industry. For more information, visit [www.standardfluids.com].
About Fike Corporation
Fike Corporation specializes in safety technologies that protect people and critical assets from dangers such as fire, explosion, and over-pressurization. Known for its engineering precision and reliable manufacturing, Fike is committed to delivering effective and innovative safety solutions. More details can be found at https://www.fike.com/about-us/.
