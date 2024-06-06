Comer on Fox News’ Ingraham Angle: Hunter Biden and Jim Biden Lied to Protect Joe Biden

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) joined “The Ingraham Angle” with Laura Ingraham on Fox News to discuss the criminal referrals sent to the Department of Justice by the House Committees on Oversight and Accountability, the Judiciary, and Ways and Means recommending Hunter and James Biden be charged with making false statements to Congress about key aspects of the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden. Chairman Comer emphasized these false statements implicate Joe Biden’s knowledge of and role in his family’s influence peddling schemes and appear to be a calculated effort to shield Joe Biden from the impeachment inquiry.

Below are excerpts from Chairman Comer’s interview.

“Well Hunter Biden committed perjury, he lied. In these criminal referrals, we backed them up with 60 pages of hard evidence. And if you look at the statements by Hunter Biden’s lawyer and the Democrats in Congress, no one is disputing that they lied. So, lying to Congress is very serious.

“What Hunter Biden lied about, number one, he lied that he had any association with one of his LLCs called Rosemont Seneca Bohai. This was the company that most of his Ukrainian money flowed through and that his Kazakhstani money flowed through, which led him to get the brand-new Porsche, all while Joe Biden was Vice President. He also lied about that WhatsApp message that he got from Zhao. He said it was another Zhao, but there is evidence that we submitted that showed this text message went on for a long period of time and the next day, he got a $100,000 dollar wire and a few days later got a five-million-dollar wire. This is the WhatsApp message where he says, ‘my father is sitting beside me’ when he was extorting the money from the Chinese national. Now, why would Hunter Biden lie about that Laura? It’s because he was protecting Joe Biden. Joe Biden was the central figure in the family’s influence peddling ring.

“We got Jim Biden for lying about his meeting with Tony Bobulinski. He said under oath that he never met with Bobulinski. Well, Bobulinski said under oath that they did meet, and he provided text messages to prove they met…we’ve got Jim Biden and Hunter Biden for lying, in both instances, they lied to protect Joe Biden, the Big Guy.

[…]

“[Joe Biden] got $40,000 dollars from Jim Biden that was directly traced to the China influence peddling scheme, which was 10 percent ironically what the fees were and then he got $200,000 dollars directly linked from an influence peddling scheme with Americore Health which was a scam led by Jim Biden. We have found a quarter of a million dollars that Joe Biden got from the family influence peddling scheme. Joe Biden also lied to the American people when he said he never met people, we have proven that he has met with just about every single one of them.”

Watch the full interview here.

Read More:

Comer, Jordan, and Smith Refer Hunter and James Biden for Criminal Prosecution as Part of Impeachment Inquiry of President Biden

Joe Biden Met Nearly Every Foreign Associate Funneling His Family Millions

Joe Biden Lied At Least 16 Times About His Family’s Business Schemes