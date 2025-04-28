Chairman Comer Statement on Ranking Member Connolly

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement on Ranking Member Gerry Connolly’s announcement that his cancer has returned and he will soon step down as Ranking Member:

“I’m saddened to hear that Ranking Member Connolly’s cancer has returned. He is a steadfast public servant who has spent his career serving Northern Virginians with honor and integrity. It’s an honor to serve the American people alongside him and I am rooting for him as he battles cancer once again. Our prayers are with Ranking Member Connolly and his family.”