Kerry Siam Seaport Optimizes Operations and Reduces Carbon Emissions

BANGKOK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kerry Siam Seaport Limited (“KSSP”), a multi-purpose deep sea port in Laem Chabang, Thailand, today announced benchmark operational improvements achieved through an optimization program conducted in partnership with Kaleris, a leading provider of supply chain technology solutions including Navis Terminal Operating Systems. The program optimized the Navis N4 Terminal Operating System to reduce truck driving distances by 20 percent and container rehandles by 10 percent, significantly improving productivity and lowering carbon emissions.



KSSP is part of Kerry Logistics Network, a global third-party logistics company headquartered in Hong Kong, with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage throughout Asia. Kerry Logistics Network offers a broad range of supply chain solutions, including integrated logistics, international freight forwarding for air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal, and e-commerce for industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

As KSSP’s annual volume steadily grew and exceeded one million TEU, the terminal proactively launched an optimization program to ensure its operations would scale in the most efficient, sustainable and cost-effective way. KSSP engaged Kaleris Optimization Services, a team of expert consultants specializing in operational best practices that increase productivity and efficiency at marine container ports and terminals. The Kaleris Optimization Services team worked closely with KSSP to identify improvement opportunities in yard strategy, terminal truck operations, and vessel planning. In addition, KSSP implemented advanced planning and optimization software modules in the Navis N4 including, Quay Commander, Berth Window Manager, Expert Decking, Prime Route, and Autostow.

KSSP experienced significant value from the optimization program, which includes:

Reduced unladen driving distance of terminal trucks by 20 percent, creating an associated fuel savings of 190,000 liters per year.

Reduced container rehandling by 10% and failure-to-deck events to almost zero.

Improved quay crane productivity by one point, providing accelerated service for customers.

Equipped yard planners with tools to manage the yard more strategically.

Enhanced collaboration with shipping line stowage coordinators, improving vessel and crane workplans.

Reduced drayage dwell time, creating a better experience for the KSSP trucking community.



“Kaleris Optimization Services generated important ROI for us, making it well worth the investment,” said Sirirat Srerattanamongkon, KSSP’s Director. “Kaleris delivered unmatched operational knowledge alongside a specialized approach that considered the uniqueness of our terminal operations while also sharing industry best practices. The optimization program improved the way work and delivered tangible results.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with KSSP and help them optimize terminal operations,” said Molly Harrison, COO at Kaleris. “By tailoring our knowledge of global operating best practices to align with local requirements, we devised creative solutions to address KSSP’s distinct challenges and improve productivity. KSSP is well positioned to continue delivering the best service to its customers.”

“Our collaboration with KSSP was an ideal example of partnership,” said Alvin Thottukadavil, Sr. Director of Optimization Services. “Together we developed ways to address extremely high yard utilization and managed to deal with above-average driving distances from the yard to the quay.”





About Kaleris

Kaleris is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions. Many of the world’s largest brands rely on Kaleris to provide mission-critical technology for terminal operations, yard management, transportation management, maintenance and repair operations, and ocean carrier and vessel solutions. By consolidating supply chain execution software assets across major nodes and modes, we address the dark spots and data gaps that cause friction and inefficiency in the global supply chain. For more information, visit www.kaleris.com.



