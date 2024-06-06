Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,711 in the last 365 days.

Kerry Siam Seaport Optimizes Operations and Reduces Carbon Emissions

-Thailand’s highest-volume port achieves double-digit improvements using technology-

BANGKOK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Kerry Siam Seaport Limited (“KSSP”), a multi-purpose deep sea port in Laem Chabang, Thailand, today announced benchmark operational improvements achieved through an optimization program conducted in partnership with Kaleris, a leading provider of supply chain technology solutions including Navis Terminal Operating Systems. The program optimized the Navis N4 Terminal Operating System to reduce truck driving distances by 20 percent and container rehandles by 10 percent, significantly improving productivity and lowering carbon emissions.

KSSP is part of Kerry Logistics Network, a global third-party logistics company headquartered in Hong Kong, with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage throughout Asia. Kerry Logistics Network offers a broad range of supply chain solutions, including integrated logistics, international freight forwarding for air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal, and e-commerce for industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

As KSSP’s annual volume steadily grew and exceeded one million TEU, the terminal proactively launched an optimization program to ensure its operations would scale in the most efficient, sustainable and cost-effective way. KSSP engaged Kaleris Optimization Services, a team of expert consultants specializing in operational best practices that increase productivity and efficiency at marine container ports and terminals. The Kaleris Optimization Services team worked closely with KSSP to identify improvement opportunities in yard strategy, terminal truck operations, and vessel planning. In addition, KSSP implemented advanced planning and optimization software modules in the Navis N4 including, Quay Commander, Berth Window Manager, Expert Decking, Prime Route, and Autostow.  

KSSP experienced significant value from the optimization program, which includes:

  • Reduced unladen driving distance of terminal trucks by 20 percent, creating an associated fuel savings of 190,000 liters per year.
  • Reduced container rehandling by 10% and failure-to-deck events to almost zero.
  • Improved quay crane productivity by one point, providing accelerated service for customers.
  • Equipped yard planners with tools to manage the yard more strategically.
  • Enhanced collaboration with shipping line stowage coordinators, improving vessel and crane workplans.
  • Reduced drayage dwell time, creating a better experience for the KSSP trucking community.

“Kaleris Optimization Services generated important ROI for us, making it well worth the investment,” said Sirirat Srerattanamongkon, KSSP’s Director. “Kaleris delivered unmatched operational knowledge alongside a specialized approach that considered the uniqueness of our terminal operations while also sharing industry best practices. The optimization program improved the way work and delivered tangible results.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with KSSP and help them optimize terminal operations,” said Molly Harrison, COO at Kaleris. “By tailoring our knowledge of global operating best practices to align with local requirements, we devised creative solutions to address KSSP’s distinct challenges and improve productivity. KSSP is well positioned to continue delivering the best service to its customers.”

“Our collaboration with KSSP was an ideal example of partnership,” said Alvin Thottukadavil, Sr. Director of Optimization Services. “Together we developed ways to address extremely high yard utilization and managed to deal with above-average driving distances from the yard to the quay.”

Kerry Siam Seaport Limited

About Kaleris
Kaleris is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions. Many of the world’s largest brands rely on Kaleris to provide mission-critical technology for terminal operations, yard management, transportation management, maintenance and repair operations, and ocean carrier and vessel solutions. By consolidating supply chain execution software assets across major nodes and modes, we address the dark spots and data gaps that cause friction and inefficiency in the global supply chain. For more information, visit www.kaleris.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7151ef4e-3175-4f47-bb5e-38a3eeef467f


Media contacts
Kaleris: Suzy Swindle, suzy.swindle@kaleris.com
KSSP: th.kssp.sales@kerrylogistics.com

Primary Logo

Kerry Siam Seaport Limited Terminal

An aerial view of the terminal of Kerry Siam Seaport Limited (“KSSP”)

You just read:

Kerry Siam Seaport Optimizes Operations and Reduces Carbon Emissions

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more