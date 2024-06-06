This Flag Day Kanab, UT is holding the Inaugural Field of Honor Flag Display Event

When we honor our flag, we honor what we stand for as a Nation, Freedom, Equality, Justice and Hope” — Ronald Reagan

Kanab, UT Inaugural Field of Honor®

June 13th – 18th

Event Location:

Crazy Horse RV Resort

625 East 300 South

Kanab, UT 84741

Crazy Horse RV Resort is gearing up to host its inaugural Field of Honor event this June, in celebration of Flag Day. This unique gathering will provide an opportunity for the community to come together and honor individuals through flag sponsorship. As the community eagerly awaits this special occasion, Crazy Horse RV Resort invites everyone to participate in this meaningful tribute, which promises to be a memorable and impactful experience for all involved.

Sponsoring and dedicating a flag in honor of a loved one, such as a veteran, first responder, active-duty military, fallen servicemen & women, heroes in our lives, and hometown heroes, is a powerful way to show appreciation and respect for their sacrifice and service. This gesture not only serves as a symbol of gratitude but also ensures that their legacy lives on for generations to come. By participating in this thoughtful act, you are not only honoring the individuals themselves but also recognizing the sacrifices made by all heroes who have dedicated their lives to serving others. This act fosters a sense of community support and unity while paying tribute to those who have selflessly served our country and communities. It is an opportunity to express gratitude, respect, and admiration for their commitment to duty and service.

Flag sponsorship and dedications offer a unique opportunity for individuals or businesses to show their support for an event while also receiving a tangible keepsake. At a cost of $50, sponsors can have their flag prominently displayed throughout the duration of the event, serving as a visible symbol of their contribution. This not only provides exposure for the sponsor but also adds to the overall decor and atmosphere of the occasion. Additionally, at the end of the event, sponsors are able to take home their flag as a memento of their participation and support. This type of sponsorship not only benefits the event organizers by offsetting costs but also allows sponsors to feel connected to and involved in the event in a meaningful way.

A portion of the proceeds from our upcoming event will be donated to Longhorn Hideout, a respected nonprofit organization. Longhorn Hideout is dedicated to providing essential support and resources for wounded Veterans and their families. They are committed to offering a unique western retreat that allows these individuals to reconnect with nature and each other. We are excited to support such a worthy cause and make a positive impact in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

Without the community's generosity and dedication, events like the Field of Honor would not be possible. Supporting this event helps us honor and remember those who have served our country with bravery and sacrifice. Thank you for making a difference and for being a part of something so meaningful.

A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation

Longhorn Hideout: Wounded Veterans Retreat - 2070 So Powell Drive, Kanab, UT, UT 84741

Colonial Flag Foundation- 9362 So 300 West, Sandy, UT 84070