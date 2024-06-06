The Wax Chick® Introduces Chakrawax® Professional Wax Collection
Leading hair removal product and education company develops comprehensive line and advanced training portal in response to surging demand for waxing services.
The Wax Chick has been our exclusive partner for all things waxing, and we are booked weeks in advance. All the waxes are easy to use and gentle—our clients appreciate the nearly pain-free experience.”BARSTOW, CA, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wax Chick® is pleased to introduce the Chakrawax® collection—a high-end, professional wax line comprised of both hard and strip waxes to suit the preference of every waxologist. With a range of formulations (polymer, non-polymer, soy, resin, and gel) and no additives or fillers, Chakrawax offers optimal hair removal. Thoughtfully curated to include several vegan and biodegradable options for every waxing service, the collection provides enhanced ease of use for the practitioner and unrivaled client comfort for a near pain-free waxing experience.
— Leigh Teachman, Dockside Esthetics
"Chakrawax is the culmination of my decades of experience in the treatment room and training hundreds of students and professionals worldwide to wax fearlessly. it takes a balanced energy to wax with confidence, which was my inspiration for the new line. Each chakra corresponds to an energy center in the body. My commitment to my clients is to have all the “energy centers” of their waxing business in balance, working in harmony.” said Crickett Enos, the founder and CEO of The Wax Chick. "Exposure to quality wax and qualified advanced waxing education, especially when it comes to brows and Brazilians, is crucial, yet not something traditionally taught in beauty school. We support our clients on a holistic level to elevate waxing into an experience that meets the needs of today's discerning clients.”
Demand for waxing services surged nearly 700 percent on Yelp, making it one of their top wellness and spa trends for 2024. In response to this high demand, The Wax Chick has launched a training and certification portal to provide product knowledge on the full Chakrawax collection and advanced education in the art of the two most popular, profitable, and difficult of all waxing services, brows and Brazilians. The portal gives clients access to, pre and post protocols, waxing demos, waxing theory, technical artistry, and a full suite of business-building tools for the entire staff and technicians to ensure consistent, safe, and effective execution and promotion of all waxing services across the board.
“The quality of our services relies heavily on the skill of our estheticians and the products we use. For the past 12 years, The Wax Chick has been our exclusive partner for all things waxing, and we are booked weeks in advance. All the waxes are easy to use and gentle—our clients appreciate the nearly pain-free experience. I am excited to incorporate the new waxes into our program,” said Leigh Teachman of Dockside Esthetics.
About The Wax Chick®
The Wax Chick®, is a leading producer of performance wax and advanced education for spas and esthetician practices. Founded in 2012 by master educator and product creator Crickett Enos, the company produces Chakrawax®--a high-end, professional wax line comprised of both hard and strip waxes to suit the preference of every technician. The Wax Chick’s Brow and Brazilian training is the gold standard in the esthetics industry—equipping hundreds of professionals worldwide with the skills and tools necessary to enhance revenues and boost guest satisfaction. Made by an Esthetician for Estheticians. For more information, visit thewaxchick.com.
