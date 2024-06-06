The Explorer Pass is a New Savings Pass in the Valley Offering Phoenix Locals Big Discounts on Family Fun
This pass offers discounts on a variety of family-friendly attractions, from shops to trampoline parks, and can be used multiple times throughout the week.
Families in the Valley can now enjoy more affordable and exciting activities with the launch of a new savings pass, The Explorer Pass. This pass offers discounts on a variety of family-friendly attractions, from shops to trampoline parks, and can be used multiple times throughout the week.
The savings pass includes deals at popular local businesses such as Andretti Indoor Karting, where families can buy $20 in arcade play and get $20 in arcade play. At Big Air Chandler, pass-holders can enjoy 50% off admission, making it the perfect way for kids to jump, play, and have a blast. Other participating businesses include shops, toddler indoor play, swim schools, hair salons for kids, and other local businesses.
What sets this savings pass apart is that it is not a one-time use pass. Most of the discounts can be used up to once per day, allowing families to save on multiple visits to their favorite attractions. This makes it a great option for families looking for affordable and fun activities to do throughout the year.
"We are excited to offer this savings pass to Phoenix locals," said Lindsay Valerio creator of kidizona and one of the founders of the new Explorer Pass. "Our goal is to make family fun more accessible and affordable for the community. With discounts at a variety of businesses, there is something for everyone to enjoy. We hope this pass will encourage families to explore all that the Valley has to offer."
The savings pass is now available for purchase online and can be used immediately. Passes can be purchased with a monthly subscription or as a one time purchase for 6 months. It also comes free with the purchase of any kidizona tshirt at two State Forty Eight retail locations: The Shops at Norterra and Downtown Gilbert. Families can save on their favorite activities and support local businesses at the same time. For more information and to purchase the savings pass, visit explorer-pass.com. Don't miss out on this opportunity to save on family fun in the Valley!
