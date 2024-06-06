STARRS Announces Cultural War Campaign Effort
Cultural campaign, new executive vice president and more – all on STARRS agenda
I’m honored and humbled to be part of a very seasoned team of patriots dedicated to preserving our Constitutional Republic and our military readiness.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS) has begun an important new campaign effort in the effort to eliminate the CRT/DEI/Woke agenda in the Pentagon.
— Lt Colonel Matt Lohmeier
“We are taking this action because the stakes for our country have never been higher,” said Dr. Ron Scott, (Colonel, USAF, Retired), President and CEO of STARRS. “The STARRS mission is to cause our military to refocus on warfighting readiness and the reason it exists—to fight and win our Nation’s wars,” Scott said.
Learn more about the campaign here. https://starrs.us/campaign
NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT
As part of the campaign STARRS announces that Lt Colonel Matt Lohmeier (formerly with USSF/USAF, USAFA 2006 grad, author of the best-seller Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military) has accepted a leadership role as Executive Vice President.
Scott observed, “Matt was on his way to flag rank in the military but placed duty ahead of ambition—he is a leading expert on the Marxist ideology and its dangerous effect on our military readiness. His leadership and talent as a cultural thought leader are critical to our cause.”
STARRS Vice Chairman Major General (USA, Retired) Joe Arbuckle shared the stage with Lohmeier at an event in Colorado Springs in September 2021 and led negotiations between STARRS, Lohmeier, and the Root/Cause production team. “The stars lined up to expand our educational impact working together with Matt and the Root/Cause leadership,” said Arbuckle.
Lohmeier said, “I’m honored and humbled to be part of a very seasoned team of patriots dedicated to preserving our Constitutional Republic and our military readiness."
AGAINST ALL ENEMIES DOCUMENTARY
STARRS will also collaborate with production company Root/Cause to promote a documentary (currently titled “Against All Enemies”) this fall. “The film will chronicle Lohmeier’s personal journey and the fight he and STARRS are currently engaged in to counter the forces of the totalitarian/Marxist ideology attacking and undermining our most trusted and important public institution-our military,” said Scott.
ABOUT STARRS
STARRS -- STAND TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM AND RADICALISM IN THE SERVICES -- purpose as a (501(c)(3) is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, go to https://starrs.us
STARRS MEDIA CONTACT
STARRS
+1 719-651-5943
email us here