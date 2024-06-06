New Opinions: June 6

Highlight: After a case is transferred to district court, if a criminal information is filed it is by itself sufficient to initiate prosecution, and the district court does not lack jurisdiction if the information is not served on the defendant.

A city may prosecute disorderly conduct under its own ordinance when the ordinance does not supersede a state statute.

A party may not challenge an error in the jury instruction on appeal when the party waived the issue before the district court.

It is not necessary to state in an information the details of the acts which constitute the crime charged when the essential elements of the crime are set forth sufficiently to enable a person of common understanding to know what is meant or intended. One test of the sufficiency of an information is whether it will protect the accused against a subsequent prosecution for the same offense.

A defendant in a criminal jury trial must move for a judgment of acquittal to preserve the issue of the sufficiency of the evidence for appeal. This Court may decline to review a forfeited error when the appellant fails to argue the obvious error standard.