Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - June 6, 2024

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bill, passed by the General Assembly. Action on additional bills will be taken later today.

On June 6, Governor Scott returned without signature and vetoed H.887, An act relating to homestead property tax yields, nonhomestead rates, and policy changes to education finance and taxation, and sent the following letter to the General Assembly:

Dear Ms. Wrask:

Pursuant to Chapter II, Section 11 of the Vermont Constitution, I’m vetoing H.887, An act relating to homestead property tax yields, nonhomestead rates, and policy changes to education finance and taxation, because of my objections described herein.

Vermonters cannot afford a double-digit property tax increase. Especially while facing a historic eight-percent property tax increase last year, a 20% increase in DMV fees, a new payroll tax taking effect July 1, increased fuel costs to heat homes and businesses from the Clean Heat Standard, and increased electric costs if my veto of the Renewable Energy Standard is not sustained. All on top of several years of inflation – the most regressive tax of all – driving up the cost of household essentials like food, clothing and services faster than paychecks are growing.

We must provide property tax relief now. This can’t wait for another study before implementing cost containment strategies. We must also reform our education funding formula to ensure sustainable spending growth and equitable opportunities, and prioritize funding educational opportunities that improve outcomes by reinvesting in the strategies that best serve kids over maintaining the status quo.

We can achieve each of these goals this year if legislators will work with me.

Sincerely,

/s/

Philip B. Scott

Governor

Governor Scott recently discussed his decision-making approach to the bills passed by the Legislature, highlighting the challenge of balancing benefits, costs and risks, and concerns about the realities of new costs and short timelines for numerous new initiatives coming out of the Legislature. In part, Governor Scott said, “As I’ve always done, I will carefully weigh the good against the bad to make a decision based on whether the benefits outweigh the negative impacts for our entire state. These decisions aren’t easy and they’re not always popular here in Montpelier. But I’ll take that heat when I believe I’m making the right choice for the everyday Vermonter.” Read his full statement here.