After joining forces with the St Kitts Music Festival (SKMF) many years ago, S.L. Horsfords & Co. Ltd is back on board as a SILVER Sponsor for the 2024 edition of the highly anticipated three (3) day event. During the handover ceremony, Head of Sponsorship, Kared Ford, extended profound gratitude to the representatives of S.L. Horsfords & Co. Ltd and lauded their support of the SKMF over the years.

S.L. Horsfords Marketing Manager, Wallis Wilkin, stated, “We are delighted to once again be given the opportunity to continue our annual sponsorship and partnership with the St Kitts Music Festival. This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to fostering cultural vibrancy and community unity through entertainment, culture, and the universal language of music. We are excited to contribute to an event that celebrates diversity, creativity and the rich heritage of St Kitts and Nevis.”

S.L. Horsfords has been in business since 1875 and today functions as a highly diversified business establishment involved in multiple trading, service and manufacturing activities through its various departments and subsidiary companies. It has traded profitably since its incorporation.

For the past twenty-six (26) years the St Kitts Music Festival has entertained local, regional and international audiences with LIVE musical performances by acts from all over the world. This year’s Festival will be staged at the historic Warner Park Cricket Stadium from June 27-29.

Patrons are asked to log on to the Festival’s website: stkittsmusicfestival.com to purchase tickets for US$50 or EC$135 and view further updates and additional details.