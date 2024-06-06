SKELEC ANNOUNCES LOAD REDUCTION EXERCISE

Basseterre, St. Kitts (5th June 2024)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) Ltd wishes to advise that we continue to experience a number of difficulties at our Needsmust Power Plant leading to a shortfall in generation capacity resulting in the need for the implementation of a load reduction exercise. Our Generation teams are working tirelessly to increase capacity as soon as possible.

Customers are asked to pay attention to our social media pages, website and media outlets nightly for the load reduction schedule for the next day. Please note that the electricity supply may be interrupted later and restored earlier than the scheduled times. SKELEC takes every precaution to protect customer appliances from damage during outages; we however, encourage our customers to safeguard their equipment and appliances at all times.