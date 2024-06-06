Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,738 in the last 365 days.

SKELEC ANNOUNCES LOAD REDUCTION EXERCISE

Basseterre, St. Kitts (5th June 2024)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) Ltd wishes to advise that we continue to experience a number of difficulties at our Needsmust Power Plant leading to a shortfall in generation capacity resulting in the need for the implementation of a load reduction exercise. Our Generation teams are working tirelessly to increase capacity as soon as possible.

Customers are asked to pay attention to our social media pages, website and media outlets nightly for the load reduction schedule for the next day. Please note that the electricity supply may be interrupted later and restored earlier than the scheduled times. SKELEC takes every precaution to protect customer appliances from damage during outages; we however, encourage our customers to safeguard their equipment and appliances at all times.

SKELEC apologizes for any inconvenience this exercise may cause and solicits your patience and understanding as we navigate this period. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn.

You just read:

SKELEC ANNOUNCES LOAD REDUCTION EXERCISE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more