Award-Winning Director STEPHEN CAMPANELLI to Pilot THE HUMAN FLY Feature Film Based On Real Masked Stuntman/Superhero.
Long-Time CLINT EASTWOOD Associate has Directed Six Features Since 2015, Including INDIAN HORSE and DRINKWATER.
The Wildest Superhero Ever, Because He's Real!”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Fly International Inc. announced today that it has attached award-winning director Stephen S. Campanelli to its feature film project, The Human Fly. Campanelli’s directing credits include Momentum, Rio Heat, Badland Wives, the multiple award-winning Indian Horse, and coming-of-age comedy Drinkwater. He will direct from a script by Tony Babinski.
— MARVEL COMICS
The feature comedy tells the true story a masked daredevil who appeared on the scene in the 1970s, calling himself The Human Fly. Riding on the back of passenger jet planes at air shows in the USA, he received major media coverage, became a world-wide celebrity and still generates intrigue today. He was the star of a licensed Marvel Comic, and the leader of a band called Human Fly and Red Rider.
“The world I experienced reading Tony’s script is one I’m very familiar with,” explains Campanelli, who grew up in Montreal in the 1970s (where much of the film is set.) He adds: “There’s a reality to the time and space this story takes place in that injects something really fresh and comic into the superhero genre. I’m looking forward to putting it on screen.”
Stephen Campanelli’s directing career began after his decades-long association with director Clint Eastwood as the latter’s trusted camera operator. His credits as camera operator, second unit director and assistant director, with and without Eastwood, include Cry Macho, The Mule, A Star is Born, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Million Dollar Baby.
The Human Fly is based on the true story of a masked daredevil who rode to fame on the back of a DC-8 jet, and became the star of his own, best-selling Marvel Comic. The feature will be produced by Babinski and Alan Brewer, who is repped by Robert Newman at WME. The character is slated to return in a new comic series published by IPI Comics/IFWG Publishing, launching at San Diego Comic-Con in July.
