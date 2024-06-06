Emerald Ash Borer Found in Pope County

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed emerald ash borer (EAB) in Pope County for the first time. There are now 52 counties in the state, including Pope, with EAB.

A county ag inspector noticed several declining ash trees with woodpecker holes on a landowner’s property in Glenwood Township and contacted the MDA to investigate. EAB larvae was later found, and samples were collected by MDA staff.

EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Often, the trees show several signs of infestation because of this. Woodpeckers like to feed on EAB larvae, and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of emerald ash borer. Also, EAB tunneling can cause the bark to split open, revealing characteristic S-shaped galleries underneath.

Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Pope County, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine of the county. The quarantine limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area.

The MDA issues quarantines for all areas known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.

A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professionals in Pope County will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024, from 10–11 a.m. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Emerald Ash Borer Virtual Informational Meeting:

June 20, 2024

10–11 a.m.

Register at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab

The public will also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Pope County’s emergency quarantine to the state’s formal quarantine. The MDA is taking comments on the proposed formal quarantine now through July 26, 2024, and recommends adopting the quarantine on July 29, 2024. The proposed quarantine language can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.

Comments can be made during the virtual meeting or by contacting:

Kimberly Thielen Cremers

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

625 Robert Street North

St. Paul, MN 55155

Kimberly.TCremers@state.mn.us

There is more EAB information on the MDA website.

###

Media Contact

Brittany Raveill, MDA Communications

651-201-6131

Brittany.Raveill@state.mn.us