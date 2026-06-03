Minnesota Farmers See Seven Straight Years of Higher Profits

Farmers enrolled in the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP) continue to show stronger and more reliable profitability than non‑certified farms, according to new data from the Minnesota State Agricultural Centers of Excellence. The findings reinforce a clear, long‑term trend: For the seventh consecutive year, MAWQCP‑certified farms reported higher gross cash farm income and higher net farm income than comparable non‑certified operations.

The 2026 Influence of Intensified Environmental Practices on Farm Profitability study analyzed financial and production data from farms participating in the Minnesota State Farm Business Management program. The results show that efficient input use, diversified cropping systems, and conservation practices that reduce risk and improve long‑term productivity all contribute to stronger financial performance. These approaches help stabilize yields, build resilience, and support more consistent profitability over time.

In 2025, certified farms earned an average net income of just more than $197,500, compared to $129,400 for non‑certified farms. Median net income followed the same pattern, demonstrating that the financial advantage holds across farm sizes and sectors.

“Seven years of data make one thing unmistakably clear: conservation is a long‑term profitability strategy. Certified farms aren’t just seeing better results in good years — they’re holding strong in the tough ones, too,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “That kind of steady, repeatable return is invaluable in today’s farm economy. I strongly encourage Minnesota farmers to explore certification and see how this program can strengthen both their operation and the natural resources we all depend on.”

Keith Olander, executive director of AgCentric and Agricultural Partnerships, noted the resilience of certified farms during a challenging year. “Row crop producers faced real financial pressure in 2025, yet water‑quality certified farms continued to come out ahead. Livestock operations in particular saw notable gains. The management approach required for certification continues to translate into stronger financial performance year after year.”

MAWQCP began as a Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) initiative to protect water quality statewide. Since launching statewide in 2016 with Clean Water Fund support, the program has enrolled more than 1.25 million acres across 1,800-plus certified farms. Those farms have implemented conservation practices that prevent more than 1.25 million pounds of nitrogen, 60,500 tons of sediment, and 78,000 pounds of phosphorus from entering Minnesota waters each year.

Certification starts with a one‑on‑one, field‑by‑field review conducted by local conservation experts who walk the operation with the farmer to identify potential water‑quality risks. Together, they develop a customized conservation plan that fits the farm’s goals and addresses those risks with practical, effective solutions.

Farmers receive priority access to technical and financial assistance to complete any needed improvements. Once all risks are resolved, the farm is certified and granted 10 years of regulatory certainty, recognizing it as fully in compliance with Minnesota’s water‑quality laws.

Farmers and landowners interested in learning more about MAWQCP or enrolling in the program can contact their local Soil and Water Conservation District or visit My Land My Legacy.

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Media Contact

Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

651-420-2637

Cynthia.Moothart@state.mn.us