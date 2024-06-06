Omni Wins Big at CCW Excellence Awards: A Night of Recognition and Celebration

Omni Interactions: 2024 CCW Awards winner Courtney Meyers, Omni Interactions CEO, receiving CCW Award

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Interactions, the fastest-growing provider of outsourced customer support services, took home TWO prestigious awards at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas 2024, a leading industry event celebrating resilience, perseverance, and excellence in customer care:

- CCWomen's Best Workplace for Gender Equity

- Best Self-Service Innovation in BPO of the Year

"The 2024 Awards program highlights narratives of resilience, perseverance, and unwavering operational continuity within the profession," said Mario Matulich, President of Customer Management Practice, the firm behind CCW. "Each finalist has shown a relentless pursuit of excellence that showcases the very best of our profession, and we applaud their remarkable achievements."

These awards celebrate Omni's commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace and revolutionizing the call center industry with its innovative Fractional Workforce Solutions.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized for our commitment to gender equity," said Karen Pavicic, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions. "At Omni, we believe that diversity is our strength, and we're dedicated to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered."

Courtney Meyers, Co-CEO, added, "This award for self-service innovation is a testament to our team's dedication to transforming the customer experience. Our Fractional Workforce Solutions are changing the way companies approach customer support, providing flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness."

About Omni Interactions

Winner of Outsource Provider of the Year, Pandemic Tech Innovation of the Year, CCW CCWomen's Best Workplace for Gender Equity, and Best Self-Service Innovation in BPO of the Year, Omni Interactions is the fastest-growing BPO in the US ranking #170 on the Inc. 5000. Its winning strategy is comprised of a unique business model utilizing remote brand ambassadors and AI-powered cloud-based technology to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a 25%+ lower cost. Frost & Sullivan analyst, Michael DeSalles stated “Omni Interactions solves many of today’s current CX challenges with an innovative business model that combines automation with people-based support.”