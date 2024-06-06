Statement in Honor of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day

"This day, 80 years ago, was a turning point in World War II as American and Allied forces began the liberation of Europe. The acts of heroism and sacrifices made by so many brave service members, on D-Day and throughout World War II, will never be forgotten. My father, Sgt. Howard Scott, was among “The Greatest Generation“ and was severely injured in France shortly after the D-Day invasion. He lost both his legs as a result and passed away when I was 11 due to his injuries.

"This anniversary is always an important moment to reflect on the strength of our country when we unite, and we must never forget those who answered the call."

###