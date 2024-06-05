The Salvation Army Prepares for Hurricane Season with Multiple Responses in Texas

Dallas, Texas (June 5, 2024) – The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) teams in Texas have been involved in numerous disaster response efforts across the state since the beginning of April. Several weeks of active relief efforts, involving multiple units, have fully prepared Officers, staff and volunteers for the 2024 Hurricane season.

The start of hurricane season is bringing with it an early prediction of a very active year. The Salvation Army typically prepares its EDS teams through multiple spring training events, but this year The Salvation Army Southern Territory has already responded to numerous weather-related events. In Texas alone that has included historic wildfires, powerful thunderstorms, catastrophic floods, multiple tornadoes, and a rare derecho (long-lasting and damaging windstorm) that tore through downtown Houston.

“This year has already proven to be particularly challenging with multiple disaster events happening seemingly one after another. The Salvation Army stands ready and prepared to respond whenever and wherever these events occur. Not only is this physically taxing and exhausting for staff and volunteers, but funding has increasingly become much more of a challenge,” said Alvin Migues, EDS Director for The Salvation Army in Texas. “The predictions for the upcoming hurricane season are daunting, particularly considering the intense weather we have already experienced. The Salvation Army continues to rely on the generosity of donors and corporate partners to support response efforts and 100% of every donation designated for disaster supports on-the-ground efforts. We intend to do everything possible to prepare for every eventuality in order to assist impacted families and communities in the coming months.”

The Texas EDS team has responded to back-to-back disaster incidents throughout the spring, deploying 22 mobile feeding units, serving more than 43,000 meals, 29,000 drinks and 20,000 snacks. These response efforts have also included 10,000 plus hours of service by volunteers and staff, with approximately 28,000 items being distributed including cleanup kits, hygiene products, cleaning products, tarps, ice, infant items and more. Most importantly, nearly 4,000 Emotional and Spiritual Care contacts have been made with survivors and first responders.

“I am constantly impressed by the dedication and hard work of The Salvation Army Officers, staff and trained volunteers who are part of disaster response,” said Migues. “Every day of deployment is challenging in so many ways. Days are hot in Texas, beginning early in the morning and ending late after long days of service. Our EDS teams continue to approach every situation with servant hearts and compassion, and I am blessed to serve alongside them.”

To support The Salvation Army’s ongoing response efforts to Texas spring storms, go to helpsalvationarmy.org, and for the most up to date disaster information visit www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

