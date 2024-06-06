On 6/14/24 JITOC Hearing - 10 Year Telecommunications Plan
Department of Public Service
June E. Tierney, Commissioner
112 State Street
Montpelier, VT 05620-2601
For more information, please visit our Contact page.
For language assistance services, free of charge, call 1-800-622-4496 or visit our language access plan page for further details.
Please visit our polices and procedures page for information about our commitment to accessibility and service equity.
For access to state public records database and to file a request please see our public records page.