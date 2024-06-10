Teddy Padel Launches at World Padel Summit in Malaga

Teddy Padel's lightweight rackets make the game accessible and fun for young kids Teddy Padel franchises get full support in marketing, training, and our custom equipment Teddy Padel teachers love what they do: making the sport accessible, safe, and fun for kids aged 2 to 7

UK, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teddy Sports World is thrilled to announce the launch of Teddy Padel at the prestigious World Padel Summit in Malaga. This innovative programme brings the trusted legacy of Teddy Sports World and Teddy Tennis to the world of Padel, offering the unique Teddy blend of story-based games, catchy music, and science-backed sports education to children aged 3 to 7.

The event marked a significant milestone for UK- based Teddy Sports World, being the fourth sports programme for young children rolled out by the group; Teddy Padel joins Teddy Cricket, Teddy Soccer, and the cornerstone of the brand, Teddy Tennis.

The new venture was introduced by ex-tennis champion and Padel pioneer in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe, Alex Tvaliashvili, alongside Teddy Sports World Sales Director, Candice Rawlins, and their dedicated team. Alex expressed his excitement about the launch: "Teddy Padel is not just about teaching kids how to play Padel; it's about creating a fun and engaging experience that will instill a lifelong love for the sport. With the proven methods of Teddy Sports World, along with our proprietary kid-friendly Padel equipment, we are confident that Teddy Padel will be a game-changer."

A Unique Offering with a Strong Legacy

Teddy Padel stands out in the crowded sports market due to its distinctive approach. By leveraging engaging stories, music, and games, it succeeds in teaching young children the fundamentals of Padel in a supportive and entertaining environment. This method has been highly successful in overcoming children's hesitancy and fostering a love for sports, as evidenced by the achievements of Teddy Sports World's other programmes.

Teddy Padel was enthusiastically received at the Summit. Candice added, "The response we've received here at the World Padel Summit is incredibly encouraging. It's clear that there is a strong demand for our one-of-a-kind approach to making the world’s fastest-growing sport accessible to the youngest children, and now we’re ready to expand our reach and bring Teddy Padel to children across the globe."

Innovative Equipment Designed for Young Padel Players

A key feature of the Teddy Padel programme is its specially designed rackets, tailored to suit the needs of young children. These lightweight, child-friendly rackets ensure that even the youngest players can enjoy the game safely. The rackets are designed to enhance grip and control, making it easier for children to learn the basic techniques and develop their skills.

Alex highlighted the importance of the equipment: "Using the right equipment is crucial in helping children feel comfortable and confident on the court, and in avoiding injury. Our specially designed rackets are perfect for little hands, making Padel accessible for young players - and opening up a whole new market for Padel businesses."

Building on Proven Success

The launch of Teddy Padel builds on the successful model established by Teddy Tennis, which has become a beloved programme for teaching tennis to young children through its carefully crafted curriculum and adorable teddy bear characters. The expansion into Padel represents Teddy Sports World's commitment to broadening their impact and providing more opportunities for children to engage in sports.

Looking Ahead

Teddy Sports World is poised to roll out Teddy Padel franchises worldwide, offering comprehensive support to franchisees, including teacher training, venue selection, and marketing strategy. With the backing of Teddy Sports World's established reputation and the innovative approach of Teddy Padel, the future looks bright for this new venture.

For more information on Teddy Padel and franchise opportunities, please visit www.teddypadel.com