Augnito AI cloud based speech recognition from Scribetech used to power award-winning leaders in radiology technology
With deep, hassle-free, integration, Augnito is enabling continued transformation in radiology and supporting key solutions that will be showcased at UKIO-2024.
We couldn’t agree more with this UKIO's theme -Vision and Values: Putting People First-. The impact Augnito is having on radiologists, and on patient imaging and diagnostics embodies this message.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place from 10th-12th June 2024 in Liverpool, the UK Imaging and Oncology (UKIO) congress is where leaders from across radiology come together to share best practice, discuss trends, undertake professional development, and learn about the latest state-of-the-art equipment and technology. The 2024 event will focus on the theme of ‘Vision and Values: Putting People First’.
— Shiraz Austin - MD at Scribetech (UK) Ltd & Co-Founder of Augnito
Thanks to robust partnerships and extensive integration with leading platforms, Augnito speech recognition from Scribetech will be present at the event for the fourth year running.
“Nothing is more important to us than elevating fields across healthcare, and radiology is a particular focus,” stated Shiraz Austin, Managing Director at Scribetech (UK) Ltd and Co-Founder of Augnito. “Augnito™ Spectra, our own highly convenient frontend across desktop and mobile, is part of this approach, but integration is equally important. Technology providers understand the potential of speech recognition as an accessible way for healthcare to leverage the potential of AI. Our partnerships with award-winning providers using Augnito™ Voice Services to speech enable their platforms is key to how, together, we can bring the benefits of speech recognition to more radiologists.”
One of the solutions carrying Augnito Voice Services embedded inside is Intelerad’s InSight PACS, adopted by over 250 NHS and private healthcare providers across the UK and Ireland. In February 2024, InSight PACS was recognised as a 2024 Best in KLAS: Global Software Report award winner. Crucially, this award was based on feedback from the solution’s users – the people who rely on radiology reporting technology every day.
Austin stated: “Clinical system developers and cloud imaging solution providers appreciate Augnito for its API and SDK allowing them to seamlessly add Voice Services to their offering. We’ve taken one-of-a-kind speech recognition, developed in partnership with clinicians, and made it easy to integrate into any existing diagnostics and radiology reporting platform. But what drives us is the response from radiologists. People have reported significant time savings, faster reports, and increased accuracy – all these benefits lead to smoother patient journeys and better outcomes. That’s what matters.”
Augnito is also integrated into Hexarad: Radiology Technology Innovator of the Year in the M&A Today Global Awards 2024. Hexarad was also awarded the Silver HSJ Partnership Award for Diagnostics Project of the Year for its partnership with the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust. This project led to estimated time savings of up to 80 minutes per patient. Meanwhile, teleradiologists reporting on behalf of the trust received images within 25 minutes compared to 45 minutes using the previous system.
Representatives from these leading imaging solutions award winners will be attending UKIO 2024, (Hexarad), and exhibiting (Intelerad) alongside other high profile Scribetech partners using Augnito to speech-enable their systems. Exhibitors include Aptvision Ltd – with their e-referral portal, delivering better patient outcomes and reducing workloads for medical staff, CIMAR UK Ltd – who has recently joined forces with NHS England to deliver the AI Development Platform Pilot at Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust that will then enable the deployment of AI in medical imaging across the NHS, Fujifilm Healthcare UK – has integrated Augnito into its Universal Reporting module and will be showing this at UKIO, as well as new ultrasound imaging innovations and live demonstrations on its DeepInsightTM AI technology, Magentus – with a new Managing Director at their UK helm and a team supporting more than 25 million imaging events each year across 700+ locations with its Cris Radiology Information System, and OpenRad Services UK Ltd – showcasing its cloud-based Augnito speech-enabled remote reporting platform that includes the functionalities of a PACS, RIS and diagnostic 3D visualisation as distinct subscription packages with secure access from anywhere and from any device.
This significant presence at UKIO reflects the continued growth of Augnito AI powered speech recognition across radiology.
Scribetech is also a member of AXREM, the UK trade association for suppliers of imaging and healthcare equipment. This gives the company insight into the current and emerging needs of radiologists and imaging professionals and helps ensure that its voice-driven AI powered and cloud based solution, Augnito, remains relevant, impactful and evolving in pace with demand.
“This will be the fourth year running, since launching Augnito technology, that it is being shown at UKIO through our partners,” added Austin. “And while Scribetech has been an approved NHS solutions provider for over two decades, we brought Augnito to the UK market as a disruptive technology because our vision was to democratise the use of speech recognition across the continuum of care. We knew Augnito provided the value advantage – a better and more cost effective way for healthcare professionals to leverage the cloud and AI, to easily transform their patient data workflows. Now, 30 months later, we’re supporting more than 2,000 UK radiologists who have switched to Augnito – through our partnerships – and many others directly. We couldn’t agree more with this year’s UKIO theme and message ‘Vision and Values: Putting People First’. The positive effect that the impact Augnito is having on radiologists, and on patient imaging and diagnostics reporting speaks for itself. ”
ENDS
Notes to editors
All company names and product names listed in this press release are trademarks and registered trademarks of their respective owners.
About Scribetech and Augnito
Augnito is a secure, cloud-based, AI-driven clinical speech recognition product suite. It offers fast, easy ways to capture live clinical data on any device with 99% accuracy, support for multiple medical specialities, and no need for voice profile training. Augnito brings seamless speech recognition to daily workflows and third-party clinical systems, turning medical information into clinical documentation and making healthcare intelligence securely accessible everywhere. Augnito was co-developed by Scribetech, a clinical voice solutions innovator, fusing 20 years of transcription and digital dictation services to the NHS, speech-to-text, and clinical coding solutions for the healthcare sector, and its own speech recognition engine with advanced voice AI technology. Visit https://scribetech.co.uk/ for more details.
UK Marketing
Scribetech (UK) Ltd.
+44 20 8659 0800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn