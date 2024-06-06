Governor Ron DeSantis Honors D-Day Veterans on Invasion’s 80th Anniversary

June 6, 2024

TALLAHASSEE – Governor Ron DeSantis signed today a proclamation commemorating Florida’s observance of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied Invasion of occupied Northern France during World War II.

An estimated 156,000 American, British and Canadian forces landed on five beaches along a 50-mile stretch of heavily fortified coast of France’s Normandy region, resulting in one of the largest amphibious military assaults in history. More than 400,000 Americans gave their lives in the service of their country during World War II with 6,600 casualties on D-Day.