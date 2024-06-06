Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,732 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Honors D-Day Veterans on Invasion’s 80th Anniversary

Governor Ron DeSantis Honors D-Day Veterans on Invasion’s 80th Anniversary

June 6, 2024

TALLAHASSEE – Governor Ron DeSantis signed today a proclamation commemorating Florida’s observance of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied Invasion of occupied Northern France during World War II.

An estimated 156,000 American, British and Canadian forces landed on five beaches along a 50-mile stretch of heavily fortified coast of France’s Normandy region, resulting in one of the largest amphibious military assaults in history. More than 400,000 Americans gave their lives in the service of their country during World War II with 6,600 casualties on D-Day.

 

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Honors D-Day Veterans on Invasion’s 80th Anniversary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more