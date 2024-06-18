People Like Us Home Exchange Experiences Record Growth in the USA Amid Rising Travel Costs
People Like Us sees 40% growth in the USA in 2023. Home exchange is a cost-effective alternative as travel costs rise, boosting long stays and local spending.
People Like Us boasts a vibrant international community, offering a travel alternative that is more relevant than ever in today's economic climate for travelers seeking authentic experiences.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People Like Us, the world's second-largest home exchange platform, has experienced a remarkable 40% growth in the USA in 2023 compared to 2022, and a number of nights of exchange 66% higher, signaling a significant surge in activity.
In the context of soaring travel costs, American summer travelers are facing higher trip expenses in 2024, marking a 7% increase over 2023 and a 14% increase over 2022. This jump in trip costs is largely due to the overall rising cost of travel and inflation. With an average cost of $259 per night in a hotel room in the US, $205 in Europe, and $354 for a vacation rental, accommodation has become the biggest expense, especially penalizing families. No wonder, in this context, home exchanges have become an attractive option. By removing accommodation costs, home exchange enables travelers to stay longer and spend more on food, entertainment, and adventure.
Drew Seitam, Founder of People Like Us, commented: "Advancements in technology have revolutionized our ability to facilitate both domestic and international home exchanges. Our platform empowers members to enjoy a comfortable and familiar place to stay while trusted peers equally enjoy their home. People Like Us boasts a vibrant international community, offering a travel alternative that is more relevant than ever in today's economic climate. By leveraging the power of technology and community, we provide a seamless and cost-effective solution for travelers seeking authentic experiences and meaningful connections."
Conde Nast Traveler identifies home exchange as one of the six major travel trends of 2024: "As travel costs continue to rise, home swapping presents an affordable alternative to expensive hotels or Airbnbs. While the concepts of couch surfing and house exchanges have been around for decades, new platforms are redefining the landscape of home swapping today."
About People Like Us:
Established in 2018, People Like Us is a membership-based global home exchange network with 10,000 members in 120 countries. Built on values of sharing, generosity, and respect, PLU connects travelers worldwide, allowing them to exchange homes, immerse themselves in local cultures, and form authentic connections. With a five-star trust rating and the industry's most vibrant Facebook group, PLU's innovative "Globe" model offers flexibility and diverse hospitality options. PLU's expansion reaches both individuals and established communities, catering to a growing and diverse member base.
