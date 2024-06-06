Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Jay Ostrem Indicted in Centerville Triple Murder Investigation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that 64-year-old Jay Ostrem (Ah-strum) of Centerville has now been indicted on nine felony counts in the May 27 shooting deaths of three people in Centerville.

Ostrem was indicted Wednesday by a Turner County Grand Jury on three counts of First Degree Murder, three counts of Second Degree Murder, and three counts of Felony First Degree Murder While In the Commission of a Burglary.

The incident was reported near 10 p.m. May 27 at a residence in Centerville.

Victims were identified as Paul Wyland Frankus, 26; Zachary Frankus, 21; and, Timothy Richmond, 35.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Ostrem’s next court appearance is scheduled for 3 p.m., June 20 at the McCook County Courthouse in Salem. He remains held on a $1 million cash only bond in the Minnehaha County Jail.

The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

                                                               -30-

