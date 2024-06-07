Students from 135+ countries came together to celebrate World Environment Day 2024
International Schooling is an online school and recently celebrated World Environment Day through an online drive where 14000+ students planted saplings.RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Environment Day falls on the 5th of June every year and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosted it this year under the theme - Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought resilience. As an ecologically compassionate & nature-conscious school, International Schooling, brought more than 14000+ students together to celebrate World Environment Day online. International Schooling is a recommended school when it comes to quality education, but they outdid themselves this time by registering themselves as champions of the environment too.
Plantation Drive, 2024 was organised by International Schooling to commemorate World Environment Day on 5th June 2024. Since it’s an online school, students from all corners of the world planted trees and saplings in their vicinity and posted their plantation videos online. They also used the hashtag #GenerationRestoration given by the United Nations & the United Nations Environment Programme in collaboration with the host Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
This initiative turned into a digital marvel as many young minds came together for this cause online attracting the attention of the United Nations Environment Programme. With this collective effort being executed perfectly online on all social media platforms, International Schooling has surely and certainly marked their place as an ’environmentally conscious’ school. Visuals showing saplings in little soiled hands of the children, waiting to be buried deep inside the lap of Mother Earth, marked the awakening of an era which belongs to these students. It gave hope that this new generation, these very students, will take the lead of our future and will ensure that lands are restored with great health and nations develop sound drought-resilience to combat desertification. Hence, restoring land, halting desertification and building drought resilience resonated well with International Schooling’s Plantation Drive 2024.
The school is now posting thousands of these videos & images of their students all over their social-media handles and tagging United Nations for a global reach and awareness. One can also find these videos on the official YouTube page of International Schooling and this humongous act of generosity is being appreciated worldwide and shared amongst parents and students actively.
Parents also loved the school's idea of planting trees and helped their kids in doing the same. “My son is so excited for this Plantation Drive. He wants to plant his favourite flower azalea and I have dug up our lawn for the same. It is truly a great initiative by International Schooling!”, said Ms. Angela, one of the parents of a grade 08 student from Brazil. In another video, a grade 03 student from International Schooling can be seen explaining how a seed undergoes the process of seed germination to produce little fragile saplings.
Students from more than 135+ countries along with their teachers from 50+ countries participated in this drive. Teachers not only participated in this drive but also demonstrated on ‘how to plant a tree’ to their students in live classes. This encouraged the young kids to take this activity more seriously and skilfully. Staggeringly enough, a total of 200 trees were planted in this event world-wide!
Such programs and virtual drives which collectively contribute to a larger good are the need of the hour and important for the generations to come.
