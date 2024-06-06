Ron Allen of Love To Code Academy Achieves VEX GO Certification
His achievement of the VEX GO Certification aligns perfectly with our mission to ignite a passion for technology and innovation in every student.”LIBERTY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love to Code Academy is thrilled to announce that Ron Allen, one of their esteemed instructors, has successfully achieved the VEX GO Certification. This accomplishment underscores commitment to providing top-tier educational experiences, ensuring our students receive the best guidance in their journey through coding and robotics.
The VEX GO Certification is a prestigious credential that highlights expertise in teaching robotics using the VEX GO platform. This certification equips educators with the skills necessary to inspire young minds, fostering a deeper understanding of robotics and engineering principles through interactive, hands-on learning.
"Ron’s dedication to excellence in education is truly inspiring," said Jennifer Allen, Vice President of Love to Code Academy. "His achievement of the VEX GO Certification aligns perfectly with our mission to ignite a passion for technology and innovation in every student. With this certification, Ron is even better equipped to nurture the next generation of technology leaders."
About Ron Allen
Ron Allen has been an integral part of Love to Code Academy, bringing enthusiasm and expertise to his role as the founder. His dedication to fostering a supportive and engaging learning environment has made him a favorite among students and parents alike. With the VEX GO Certification, Ron will continue to elevate our robotics program, ensuring our students receive cutting-edge instruction that combines technical skills with character development.
About VEX GO Certification
The VEX GO Certification is awarded to educators who demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of the VEX GO robotics platform. This certification ensures that instructors are proficient in guiding students through the complexities of robotics, programming, and engineering concepts, making learning both fun and impactful.
Join Love To Code Academy
Love to Code Academy is dedicated to shaping the future by nurturing the next generation of technology leaders through comprehensive coding education. Located in the heart of the Midwest, the academy offers a unique blend of advanced coding instruction and essential character development. Guided by Champion of Character traits—teamwork, passion, harmony, persistence, sportsmanship, integrity, and commitment—Love to Code Academy empowers students with the technical skills and ethical foundations needed to excel in today's dynamic digital world. The mission is to ignite a passion for technology and innovation in every student, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration. Through innovative programs, young minds are prepared for a lifetime of learning and leadership. Join Love to Code Academy, where coding meets character, and together, shape the future, one line of code at a time.
For more information, visit Love to Code Academy’s Website or contact enrollment@lovetocode.academy.
