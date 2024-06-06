Western Cape Government on Operational successes of rural safety units

The Overstrand, Swartland and Mossel Bay K-9 Units, in partnership with the Rural Safety Units (RSUs) in the Overstrand and Swartland areas, conducted various operations to combat crime in their respective communities. Between 27 May and 2 June 2024, these units, along with various other municipal law enforcement agencies and the South African Police Service (SAPS), arrested six (6) individuals for various crimes. Of these, two (2) suspects were arrested in the Swartland municipal area, and four (4) suspects arrested in the Overstrand Municipality.

The Mossel Bay K-9 unit conducted operations in the Groot Brakrivier area, Mossel Bay CBD, Sonskyn Valley and Hartenbos. The units searched multiple vehicles for illegal substances during roadblocks.

The Swartland K-9 unit conducted operations in Kalbaskraal, Malmesbury, Abbotsdale, Riebeeck, Chatsworth, Riverlands, Darling and Yzerfontein. The units also manned several roadblocks at strategic points and coordinated an awareness campaign on Child Protection in Darling.

In the Swartland Municipality, arrests were made for:

x1 possession of drugs; and

x1 dealing in liquor.

The Overstrand units conducted operations and arrested individuals for:

x1 possession of drugs;

x1 possession of a dangerous weapon;

x1 driving under influence of alcohol; and

x1 illegal possession of abalone.

The Overstrand units confiscated:

x6 mandrax and x1 quarter mandrax tablet;

x2 bankies tik;

x1 stainless steel baseball bat;

x2 knives;

x1560 abalone;

x1 car; and

x1 cellphone.

The Western Cape Government has partnered with various municipalities to facilitate the establishment of K9 Units, supporting the district municipality’s safety plans in creating a safer society for you.

Webpage link: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/operational-successes-k-9-and-rural-safety-units-one-week

Media Enquiries:

Ishaam Davids

Deputy Director: Communications

Directorate: Strategic Services and Communication

Department of Community Safety Western Cape Government

Tell: 021 483 6689

Cell: 082 941 9434

E-Mail: Ishaam.Davids@westerncape.gov.za