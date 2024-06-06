Social Security Agency intervenes on devastating storm in Tongaat

In response to the recent devastating storm on Monday, 03 June 2024 that has affected Tongaat area and surroundings, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is taking immediate and comprehensive action to support the impacted communities.

SASSA Officials have been deployed to conduct assessments and ensure timely delivery of SASSA Aid. SASSA is working closely with various government departments, municipalities, and NGOs to coordinate the disaster response efforts. This collaboration ensures a streamlined approach to providing aid and support to the affected communities.

SASSA is implementing measures to support the relief efforts. These measures include distributing 1800 hot meals, blankets, vanity packs, baby hampers, social relief of Distress to 201 families, mattresses and other essential supplies to affected families. SASSA is ready to also provide School Uniforms to learners who lost their belongings as a result of the disaster.

Beyond immediate relief, SASSA is committed to supporting long-term recovery efforts aimed at restoration of livelihoods.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by this storm. This has brought immense hardship to many families and our hearts go out to everyone who has suffered loss and displacement.

As SASSA we are fully committed to providing immediate and effective support during this critical time. We are mobilising all available resources to deliver essential aid including blankets, baby hampers, hot meals and social relief of distress to those affected.

Our teams are on the ground, working around the clock to ensure that assistance reaches every affected individual and family as swiftly as possible” Says Ms. Thamo Mzobe, Regional Executive Manager KZN

