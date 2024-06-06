Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,182 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,714 in the last 365 days.

Armenia: EU launches initiative to improve media quality and resilience

On 4 June, an EU-funded project ‘Initiative for Media Quality and Resilience’ was formally launched in Armenia. 

Over the next three years, the project will foster an enabling environment for independent media through training, grant-funded content production, promotion of self-regulation, advocacy, and media literacy. 

“Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of democracy. The media is responsible for providing accurate, unbiased information to the public, ensuring that citizens are well-informed and able to participate meaningfully in civic life,” Frank Hess, Head of Cooperation section at EU Delegation to Armenia, said at the launch event. “Additionally, the media acts as a watchdog, holding those in power accountable and fostering transparency within government and other institutions. Let’s ensure that truthful, unbiased information remains accessible to all.”

This project will be implemented by the Media Initiative Centre (MIC) in partnership with the Yerevan Press Club (YPC), Media Diversity Institute (MDI) and International Media Support (IMS). 

Find out more

Press release

Story: ‘Journalism at a turning point: how the media navigates crises to serve the public needs

You just read:

Armenia: EU launches initiative to improve media quality and resilience

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more