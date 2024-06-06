Armenia: EU launches initiative to improve media quality and resilience

On 4 June, an EU-funded project ‘Initiative for Media Quality and Resilience’ was formally launched in Armenia.

Over the next three years, the project will foster an enabling environment for independent media through training, grant-funded content production, promotion of self-regulation, advocacy, and media literacy.

“Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of democracy. The media is responsible for providing accurate, unbiased information to the public, ensuring that citizens are well-informed and able to participate meaningfully in civic life,” Frank Hess, Head of Cooperation section at EU Delegation to Armenia, said at the launch event. “Additionally, the media acts as a watchdog, holding those in power accountable and fostering transparency within government and other institutions. Let’s ensure that truthful, unbiased information remains accessible to all.”

This project will be implemented by the Media Initiative Centre (MIC) in partnership with the Yerevan Press Club (YPC), Media Diversity Institute (MDI) and International Media Support (IMS).

